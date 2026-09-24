Why Byanyima met President Ruto despite questions over Besigye’s abduction

Winnie Byanyima has defended her decision to meet President William Ruto in New York, saying she can engage African leaders on health matters while continuing to press for answers over the detention of her husband, Ugandan opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye.

Byanyima met Ruto on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, prompting questions from some Kenyans over the encounter given her continued demands for an explanation over what happened to Besigye after he disappeared in Nairobi.

She said the meeting gave her an opportunity to discuss Africa’s ability to make its own medicines and health technologies, as well as raise concerns over Besigye’s continued detention.

“Good to meet President William Ruto at #UNGA. I strongly support his work as the AU Champion for Local Manufacturing of Medical Products. Africa must produce more of the medicines and health technologies we need,” Byanyima said in a post on X.

Byanyima has maintained that Besigye was abducted by Ugandan security officials after he was last seen in Nairobi. The Kenyan government has previously denied taking part in his abduction.

Her meeting with Ruto attracted criticism from some Kenyans, who questioned how she could engage the Kenyan government while still seeking answers about Besigye’s disappearance.

Byanyima said the criticism would not stop her from meeting leaders as she pursues her work on global health and efforts to strengthen Africa’s ability to respond to health emergencies.

“I hear and respect the strong feelings about my partner Kizza Besigye. I am at work, meeting governments, business and other leaders to end AIDS and Ebola, prevent future pandemics and advance Africa’s health sovereignty. There is no leader whose hand I will not shake in pursuit of that work. I have evidence that KB was abducted by four Ugandan security officials,” she said.

She also reiterated her demand for Besigye’s release, alongside other political prisoners held in Uganda.

"He remains a prisoner in Uganda. I continue to call on the Ugandan government to end his persecution and free KB and all political prisoners.”

At the same time, Byanyima said she recognised the concerns being raised in Kenya about the circumstances surrounding Besigye’s disappearance.

“Kenyans are right to demand answers about whether their security agencies played any role in his abduction. Their democracy gives them that right,” she said.

Besigye was last seen in Nairobi on November 16, 2024, and was presented before a military court in Kampala four days later. Amnesty International reported that he was abducted in Nairobi before being detained in Uganda.

Byanyima said her engagement with governments, businesses and other leaders would continue as she works on ending AIDS and Ebola, preparing for future pandemics and advancing Africa’s health sovereignty.

She also said she would continue pushing for the release of Besigye and other political prisoners despite the criticism surrounding her meeting with Ruto.