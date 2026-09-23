Technology
Kenya, Anthropic deepen responsible AI collaboration
The partnership will cover skills development, research, AI safety and evaluation, education, health and public-sector applications.
The partnership will cover skills development, research, AI safety and evaluation, education, health and public-sector applications.
In June, the New York Times reported that OpenAI was leaning toward delaying its IPO until next year.
The tools can now generate designs, write code, build interfaces and create presentations from prompts, reducing the need for multiple teams and tools and allowing companies to move from idea to product much faster than before.