Mudavadi: Kenya used UNGA to push investment, jobs and global reforms

Kenya used the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to push for greater African representation in global decision-making while seeking investment, affordable financing, industrial growth, technology and jobs, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Speaking in New York on Friday, Mudavadi said Kenya’s participation in the high-level week was guided by efforts to connect the country’s foreign policy with its economic priorities while also contributing to global peace, sustainable development and security.

He said President William Ruto’s participation placed Kenya in key discussions on reforming multilateral institutions, strengthening international law, giving Africa a fairer voice in global affairs and improving access to development financing.

“A United Nations that delivers for all. His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic, the delegation. Kenya's participation was anchored on advancing national interests while strengthening its contribution to global peace and security, sustainable development, climate action, multilateral reform, economic transformation, technology, investment, and international partnerships,” Mudavadi said.

A major issue raised by Kenya was the need to reform the UN Security Council, with the country calling for stronger African representation in institutions that make decisions on global security and other international matters.

“Kenya championed reform of the UN Security Council, equitable African representation, and stronger African agency in global decision-making,” Mudavadi stated.

Kenya’s position reflects concerns raised across Africa over the continent’s limited role in global institutions that influence international security, finance and development policies.

Mudavadi said Kenya also called for changes to the international financial system to help developing countries access financing that is more affordable and available over longer periods.

“Kenya called for affordable, long-term, and local currency financing and reforms to the international financial architecture,” Mudavadi said.

The issue is important for African countries facing an estimated annual development financing gap of more than $400 billion, according to the African Development Bank. The bank has also said Africa holds more than $4 trillion in domestic capital pools, although much of the money has not been fully directed towards productive investment.

The African Development Bank has identified local-currency financing as one way of helping countries reduce foreign-exchange risks linked to borrowing in international currencies. In 2025, the bank approved a $25 million investment in the Currency Exchange Fund to increase access to long-term local-currency financing and currency-risk management across Africa.

Beyond global reforms, Mudavadi said Kenya used its engagement at the UN to promote peacebuilding, humanitarian efforts and economic cooperation.

“Kenya advanced diplomacy that links foreign policy to investment, industrialisation, technology, climate action, and jobs.”

The economic agenda comes as Kenya seeks to increase investment and employment opportunities. Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data shows that the economy expanded by 4.6% in 2025, compared with 4.7% in 2024.

Total recorded employment, excluding small-scale agriculture, also rose from 20.8 million in 2024 to 21.6 million in 2025. The increase represented 822,100 new jobs during the year.

Mudavadi said Kenya’s UNGA engagements brought the country into contact with global investors, development finance institutions, multinational companies and international economic organisations as it seeks to present itself as an investment destination and a gateway to African markets.

“Kenya engaged global investors, development finance institutions, multinational corporations, and international economic organizations to position the country as a competitive investment destination and gateway to African markets.”

Among the engagements he highlighted were discussions by President Ruto with Alhaji Aliko Dangote and African Finance Corporation President Samaila Zubairu on the proposed East African refinery in Kenya and the planned establishment of an AFC regional office in Nairobi.

“For instance, President Ruto engaged Alhaji Aleko Dangote and the AFC President Samaila Zubairu on the proposed East African Refinery in Kenya in London and the establishment of AFC's Nairobi Regional Office,” Mudavadi said.

He said the proposed investment would receive further attention on September 30, when Ruto is expected to host a groundbreaking event attended by representatives from several countries.

“I am pleased to announce that on September 30, the President of Kenya has invited several other countries to witness the groundbreaking moment for this particular investment.”

Mudavadi said Kenya’s participation in the UNGA therefore brought together its diplomatic and economic goals, with the country seeking to attract capital, promote industrialisation, deepen international partnerships and create more opportunities for economic growth and employment.