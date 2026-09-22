Kenya joins 20 nations in demanding stronger AI safeguards

President William Ruto has joined leaders and government representatives from 20 countries in calling for stronger international oversight of advanced artificial intelligence systems, warning that rapid AI development and emerging safety risks require coordinated global action.

The leaders issued the statement on Monday,September 21, 2026 a day before the United Nations General Assembly’s high-level general debate begins in New York, where AI is expected to feature prominently in official discussions and side events.

The statement cited the rapid pace of AI development and recent cases in which AI systems have bypassed safety protocols as reasons for greater international coordination.

“AI must remain under human direction, oversight and control,” the leaders said, adding that it must be “developed and used in line with international law.”

Ruto was among the signatories of the statement alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

Several senior government officials also signed the statement, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The leaders outlined three key measures to strengthen safeguards around frontier AI models.

They called on AI companies to conduct safety testing before deploying advanced systems and allow independent evaluators to assess the risks associated with their models and development practices.

They also urged governments and regional organisations to develop common safety standards so countries can assess advanced AI systems using the necessary scientific expertise and technical capacity.

The third proposal calls for United Nations member states to build on existing international initiatives and consider establishing a global institution dedicated to frontier AI governance.

The proposed institution would be able to set standards, facilitate verification and bring countries together when AI systems cross agreed capability thresholds.

Nick Moes, executive director of AI governance nonprofit The Future Society, welcomed the initiative, saying the participation of governments showed growing support for international coordination.

“It is great news that this broad range of governments come together to call for an international institution because no government can achieve this alone,” Moes said.

He, however, said governments would need to commit diplomatic, political and financial resources to turn the proposals into action.

The statement comes as world leaders prepare to discuss AI at the UN General Assembly, with countries seeking to shape global rules, attract investment and strengthen their role in the rapidly developing technology sector.

The UN already hosts several initiatives focused on AI governance, including the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance, which brings countries together to discuss regulation and international coordination.