President Ruto set to address UN General Assembly

President William Ruto will today (Wednesday) take Kenya’s push for increased investment in Africa and reforms to the global financial system before world leaders when he addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Ruto is scheduled to speak during the general debate of the 81st session of the annual assembly in the afternoon in New York, which will be Wednesday evening in Kenya.

The President has used his engagements at the UN General Assembly to promote greater investment in Africa, development of artificial intelligence and changes to global financial structures.

He is also expected to use the address to advance Kenya’s investment interests while seeking to attract more African and international capital to the continent.

Ruto has in recent years called for changes to global multilateral structures, maintaining that the existing systems should give developing countries a greater role in decisions affecting the global economy.

On Tuesday, during the Kenya-European Union Partnership for Multilateralism Summit, the President argued that Africa already has substantial domestic savings that could support development if they were put to better use.

He also called for closer cooperation among countries, rejecting the focus on whether African nations should choose between closer ties with the East or the West.

The President’s UN engagements have also included a meeting with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Ruto and Rubio discussed ways of expanding cooperation between Kenya and the United States in trade, technology, critical minerals, energy and regional security.

US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the talks also covered Kenya’s potential in the critical minerals sector and opportunities for American companies to participate in value addition.

"They spoke about how critical minerals opportunities in Kenya can position the country as a key player in the sector while presenting opportunities for U.S. firms to provide value addition," Pigott said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ruto’s address comes as he leads the Kenyan delegation at the 81st UN General Assembly, where Kenya is seeking to advance its economic interests while also pushing for a stronger African voice in global affairs.