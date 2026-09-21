Last assembly: UN chief Guterres calls for global unity as term nears end

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on world leaders to strengthen international cooperation as they prepare to gather in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Guterres made the appeal ahead of his final UNGA as Secretary-General, urging leaders to come together to address conflicts and other global challenges.

His second term ends on December 31, 2026.

In a video message posted on X on Sunday, Guterres called for greater efforts to promote peace, dignity, justice and humanity.

“This week leaders from all over the world will gather in this same room—the room of the General Assembly of the United Nations. And my message to them is clear: ‘Come together for peace, dignity, justice, and humanity. Only with international cooperation can we build a better world. We should never give up on fighting for it,’” he said.

Guterres said this would be his last UNGA as Secretary-General and stressed the need for dialogue, cooperation and collective action.

“This is my last #UNGA as Secretary-General and my message is clear: We need international dialogue, cooperation and collective action—now more than ever. I will not give up the fight for a better world for everyone,” he said.

The 81st UN General Assembly is bringing together leaders from 193 UN member states, with the high-level week running from September 18 to 28. Discussions will focus on global cooperation, peace, sustainable development and other international challenges.

The General Debate will run from September 22 to 28, with presidents, prime ministers and other senior representatives outlining their countries’ priorities.

The assembly comes as the UN faces a range of challenges, including conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, climate change and the need for greater international coordination on artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has withdrawn from the race to become the next UN Secretary-General. Her decision ends her bid to become the first woman to lead the world body.