Guterres: Africa’s exclusion from UN Security Council is unjust

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has renewed calls for reforms to the UN Security Council, saying Africa’s continued absence from the body’s permanent membership is no longer defensible.

Guterres said on Wednesday, September 23, that the Council’s current structure does not reflect the realities of the 21st century, particularly the lack of permanent representation for African countries.

He said the composition of the Council needs to change to better reflect the world as it exists today and strengthen its ability to respond to emerging global challenges.

The UN chief described Africa’s exclusion from the permanent membership of the Security Council as an injustice, arguing that the continent should have a greater role in decisions on matters affecting international peace and security.

He called for comprehensive reforms that would make the Council more representative and strengthen its legitimacy and effectiveness.

The Security Council currently has 15 members, including five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

Africa has continued to push for permanent representation, with the continent arguing that the Council’s structure reflects an outdated global order and does not adequately represent developing regions.

Guterres’ remarks come amid renewed international discussions on reforming the Security Council and expanding representation to reflect changes in global power and geopolitics since the UN was established.