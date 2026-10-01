UN calls for fairer coffee value chain on International Coffee Day

The United Nations has marked International Coffee Day on October 1 by highlighting the millions of farmers and workers whose livelihoods depend on the global coffee industry and calling for a fairer, more resilient and sustainable value chain.

The observance comes as coffee producers continue to face market volatility, rising production costs and climate-related pressures that can affect yields, quality and incomes.

Coffee is the world's most widely traded tropical product and one of its most widely consumed beverages. According to the United Nations, up to 25 million farming households, largely in developing countries, produce about 80% of the world's coffee. Brazil, Vietnam and Colombia are the leading producers, while the European Union and the United States are the largest importing and consuming markets.

The UN General Assembly designated October 1 as International Coffee Day through Resolution 80/248, creating an annual opportunity to highlight the contribution of coffee to livelihoods and discuss challenges facing producers and workers.

"Every cup of coffee begins far from the table—in the soil, knowledge and labour of farming communities. From fields and forests to ports, cafés and homes, coffee connects people across borders and generations. It is at once a daily ritual, a living tradition and a source of livelihood," the UN said.

Despite strong global demand, the organisation said the economic benefits of coffee are not evenly distributed across the value chain.

Smallholder producers can face volatile prices, increasing production costs and limited bargaining power while receiving only a relatively small share of the value generated between farms and consumers.

The coffee journey involves several stages, including cultivation, harvesting, processing, trading, roasting and retail. The UN maintained that decisions at each stage influence where value is created, who carries risks and how production affects people and the environment.

The International Coffee Organization (ICO) continues to monitor developments in the global coffee market through its monthly Coffee Market Report, which tracks prices, trade and supply-and-demand conditions. Its latest reports include data through August 2026.

ICO data also illustrates the scale of global coffee trade. World coffee exports reached 12.23 million 60kg bags in July 2026, up from 11.84 million bags in July 2025. However, exports for the first 10 months of the 2025/26 coffee year were broadly unchanged at 118.39 million bags, compared with 118.43 million bags during the same period of the previous coffee year.

The UN said sustainable production should place farmers' knowledge, livelihoods and the health of local ecosystems at the centre of decision-making.

It also highlighted the need for safe working conditions, respect for workers' rights, access to finance, infrastructure, technical expertise and stronger producer organisations.

Women and young people are also important to the sector, with the UN calling for equitable access to land, finance, knowledge, leadership and income for women, as well as skills and viable opportunities for young people.

Climate change presents another challenge. Changes in rainfall and temperatures, drought, excessive rainfall, pests and diseases can affect coffee yields, quality and production costs.

Research indexed by the Food and Agriculture Organization indicates that climate change could alter the suitability of major Arabica-growing regions, with some areas becoming less suitable while higher-altitude locations in certain regions could become more favourable.

The UN stressed that climate-resilient agroforestry, soil and water conservation, crop diversification, forest protection, improved planting material and timely climate information can help producers adapt.

The coffee industry is also being encouraged to reduce waste. Processing generates coffee husks, pulp and wastewater, while consumption produces used coffee grounds. Circular approaches can turn some of these by-products into agricultural inputs, energy and other products.

The UN also linked coffee production to food security, saying stable incomes can help farming households obtain nutritious food, invest in their farms and withstand economic and climate shocks.

An assessment of coffee farmers in Rwanda by the International Fund for Agricultural Development found that participating farmers doubled their coffee sales, while incomes increased by 32%, with higher costs absorbing part of the gains. The finding illustrates why increased production or sales do not necessarily translate into proportional income growth.

"Coffee supports food security mainly through income, employment and resilient rural economies," the UN said.

The organisation further stressed that a fairer coffee economy should enable producers to earn viable incomes, access finance and markets, benefit from decent work and participate in local value addition.

The International Coffee Day observance therefore places the focus not only on the beverage consumed around the world, but also on the farmers, workers, communities and ecosystems that make every cup possible.