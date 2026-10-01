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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

food security

Drought pushes Kenya towards record maize, wheat imports
News

Drought pushes Kenya towards record maize, wheat imports

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has warned that the country could face a maize shortfall of 2.2 million tonnes this year, pushing the required imports to a record 2.3 million tonnes to keep households, millers and animal feed manufacturers supplied.

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IFAD highlights fisheries sector’s economic potential
Global Affairs

IFAD highlights fisheries sector’s economic potential

The organisation explained that its strategy goes beyond increasing fish production, with investments also targeting sustainable management of natural resources, post-harvest infrastructure and stronger connections between producers and markets

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Government raises wheat price to Sh5,100 per bag for 2026 season
News

Government raises wheat price to Sh5,100 per bag for 2026 season

The new producer price will apply at designated aggregation centres where the government has already begun the annual wheat mop-up exercise ahead of any wheat importation. The ministry explained that the arrangement demonstrates its commitment to prioritising locally produced grain and protecting Kenyan farmers before imported wheat enters the market

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Counties drive Agriculture growth as horticulture earns Sh216.5bn
News

Counties drive Agriculture growth as horticulture earns Sh216.5bn

The report, released on August 6, 2026, shows that the agriculture sector had reinforced its position as the backbone of Kenya's economy, with the value of agricultural output rising from Sh3.64 trillion in 2024 to Sh4.07 trillion in 2025. It attributed the growth to consistent investments by county governments across key agricultural value chains, despite persistent challenges in some subsectors.

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WFP warns powerful el niño could leave 50 million more people hungry
Global Affairs

WFP warns powerful el niño could leave 50 million more people hungry

The agency's latest assessment, released on Wednesday, shows that Central and South America, the Caribbean and southern Africa are likely to face the greatest hardship as changing weather patterns disrupt rainfall and crop production. Parts of South and South-East Asia are also expected to receive less rainfall than normal, increasing the risk of poor harvests and food shortages for farming communities.

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