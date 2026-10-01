UN calls for fairer coffee value chain on International Coffee Day
The observance comes as coffee producers continue to face market volatility, rising production costs and climate-related pressures that can affect yields, quality and incomes
The observance comes as coffee producers continue to face market volatility, rising production costs and climate-related pressures that can affect yields, quality and incomes
The President directed the Ministry of Education to work with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the National Treasury and other relevant agencies to put in place the systems needed before the programme begins.
Dangote said the decision to increase production was driven by the need for Africa to strengthen its own supply of fertiliser and reduce its reliance on imported farm inputs.
Duale spoke while representing President William Ruto at a high-level summit on child survival and nutrition convened by King Letsie III of Lesotho on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly on September 24, 2026.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in its September 10, 2026 assessment that there is a greater than 90 per cent chance of a very strong El Niño during the Northern Hemisphere autumn and winter of 2026-27
The DP said the move would help protect farmers from poor returns while strengthening the country's food reserves, with rice from Mwea and other producing areas expected to be bought before foreign supplies are allowed into the market.
The former chairman of the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee, said the latest move by the United States Federal Reserve could add to the financial pressure facing the country.
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe told the Senate on Wednesday that the government had in the past failed to secure sufficient fodder reserves, with some facilities labelled as feedlots lacking basic requirements such as water and pasture.
Speaking during a media engagement in Kisumu on Monday, September 14, 2026, the President said the housing programme should therefore be viewed not only as a plan to provide homes but also as part of efforts to protect land used for farming.
The former Attorney General warned that the country was already dealing with several challenges that could be made worse by extreme weather. Farmers are facing the risk of crop losses, food security remains under pressure, while the health system continues to experience strikes and other disruptions.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has warned that the country could face a maize shortfall of 2.2 million tonnes this year, pushing the required imports to a record 2.3 million tonnes to keep households, millers and animal feed manufacturers supplied.
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the price of a kilogramme of certified seed had been reduced from Sh300 to Sh150, while a two-kilogramme pack will now retail at Sh300 instead of Sh600.
The 630-acre facility is expected to support seed multiplication, agricultural research and farmer training, bringing quality planting materials and technical support closer to potato growers
Kindiki further called for faster implementation of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (KIPs), describing them as a foundation for Kenya's industrialisation strategy
Under the new intervention, the government will meet 50% of the cost of certified maize seed, reducing the price from Sh300 to Sh150 per kilogramme, according to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.
The meeting will focus on how Africa can strengthen food systems to feed a growing population, create jobs, drive economic transformation and withstand climate-related shocks.
Kagwe said the country must find ways of producing more food from the land available by ensuring farmers have reliable water throughout the year.
The review will assess how the department's programmes and investments are contributing to food security, agricultural productivity and the development of sustainable and climate-resilient farming systems
Kenya consumes about 75 million bags of maize every year, but lower production in several food-producing areas is expected to leave the country with a deficit of nearly 25 million bags.
The National Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Livestock is scrutinising the Nuts and Oil Crops (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeking a dedicated Development Board for nuts and oil crops, as MPs debate financing, research and the role of existing state agencies.
The organisation explained that its strategy goes beyond increasing fish production, with investments also targeting sustainable management of natural resources, post-harvest infrastructure and stronger connections between producers and markets
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the government was implementing measures to support farmers affected by dry conditions, prevent food shortages and keep prices of essential commodities stable.
The CS said maize imports will form part of the measures being used to protect food supplies, with the government looking to countries within the COMESA region for additional stocks.
The Wiper Party Senator said Kenya has the land and resources needed to transform its economy but continues to lose opportunities because of corruption.
The new producer price will apply at designated aggregation centres where the government has already begun the annual wheat mop-up exercise ahead of any wheat importation. The ministry explained that the arrangement demonstrates its commitment to prioritising locally produced grain and protecting Kenyan farmers before imported wheat enters the market
According to submissions presented to senators, the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries received Sh803.47 million during the 2025/26 financial year, with Sh585.45 million allocated for development programmes and Sh218.02 million for recurrent expenditure. The county said it spent Sh763.03 million, representing a 95 per cent absorption rate.
The report, released on August 6, 2026, shows that the agriculture sector had reinforced its position as the backbone of Kenya's economy, with the value of agricultural output rising from Sh3.64 trillion in 2024 to Sh4.07 trillion in 2025. It attributed the growth to consistent investments by county governments across key agricultural value chains, despite persistent challenges in some subsectors.
The agency's latest assessment, released on Wednesday, shows that Central and South America, the Caribbean and southern Africa are likely to face the greatest hardship as changing weather patterns disrupt rainfall and crop production. Parts of South and South-East Asia are also expected to receive less rainfall than normal, increasing the risk of poor harvests and food shortages for farming communities.
The second-term lawmaker, who is seeking the Bungoma governorship in 2027, claimed politically connected contractors have routinely been prioritised over county employees whenever funds are released, resulting in delayed salaries and poor public services despite the county receiving billions of shillings annually.
KRCS Secretary-General, Ahmed Idris, said financial support from the United States has dropped by about 40 per cent, affecting humanitarian programmes that have relied on international assistance for many years.