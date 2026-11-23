DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has raised alarm over alleged human rights violations, political violence and the impartiality of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

Gachagua made the remarks on Monday following a meeting with United Nations Nairobi Office Director-General Zainab Bangura, who paid him a courtesy call at his Office of the Second Deputy President in Nairobi.

The former Deputy President said their discussions centred on the country's political environment, growing concerns over human rights and the preparedness of electoral institutions ahead of the next General Election.

He accused the government of presiding over an environment characterised by political violence, alleged State-sponsored militias, abductions and extrajudicial killings, warning that the developments threatened Kenya's democratic values.

Gachagua also questioned the independence of the IEBC, claiming that the electoral body's conduct had raised concerns among Kenyans and undermined public confidence in its ability to oversee credible elections.

"I candidly brought to the attention of the United Nations the blatant abuse of human rights in the country, disregard for the rule of law, political violence and goonism, all of which are detrimental to the democratic values of our country," he said.

He further alleged that the electoral commission was increasingly partisan and was failing to demonstrate the independence required to manage the forthcoming elections.

According to Gachagua, the commission's perceived closeness to the government could create suspicion about the credibility of the electoral process, particularly as political competition intensifies ahead of the 2027 polls.

He maintained that the IEBC had lost the confidence of a section of the public, warning that the situation could create tensions if concerns surrounding its neutrality were not addressed.

"We informed the UN that the IEBC as it were, has lost the confidence of the people of Kenya, which is a precursor to suspected mischief in the forthcoming polls," Gachagua said.

The DCP leader called on the electoral commission to demonstrate impartiality and engage political parties, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to address concerns about its operations.

He argued that the commission should not be perceived as favouring the government or any political formation, insisting that public confidence would be essential in ensuring peaceful elections.

"To address this, the IEBC must be objective, non-partisan and willing to listen to all stakeholders in this election and not stay in bed with this regime," he added.

During the meeting, Gachagua also appealed to the United Nations to intervene by encouraging the IEBC to engage stakeholders and resolve issues that could undermine confidence in the electoral process.

He urged the international organisation to press the Kenyan government to address alleged human rights violations, particularly cases involving young people.

"We called on the United Nations to urgently intervene and ask the IEBC to engage all stakeholders and address issues that raise serious concerns and erode public trust in the electoral body," he said.

He also called for an end to alleged extrajudicial killings, abductions and violence, accusing authorities of failing to adequately protect citizens.

"We also urged the UN to implore the Government of Kenya to cease and desist from violence, extrajudicial killings, abductions and brutal killings of our young people, and to respect human rights," Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President further warned against a repeat of the cycles of violence that have historically accompanied Kenya's electoral periods.

He argued that actions and omissions by electoral institutions had previously contributed to political tensions during pre-election, election and post-election periods.

"We are as genuinely concerned as the UN is about the historical pre-election, election and post-election periodic cycles of violence, largely driven by electoral bodies' acts of commission or omission that agitate Kenyans," he disclosed.

Gachagua's meeting with Bangura comes as political leaders and other stakeholders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, scheduled for August 10.

He also welcomed the United Nations' continued presence in Kenya, describing Nairobi's growing importance as a regional and international diplomatic hub as beneficial to the country's global standing.

Kenya, he said, remained a strategic member of the United Nations, adding that the organisation's expansion in Nairobi was important for the country's international profile.

He concluded by supporting calls for peaceful elections, insisting that the forthcoming contest should be transparent, free, fair and verifiable.