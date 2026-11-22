Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua says he will announce the political direction of the Mt Kenya region before Christmas, a decision he says will shape the region’s alliances and choices ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a church Service at Wonders of God, Karurumo Runyenjes, Embu County, on Sunday, Gachagua said the announcement would be made between December 20 and 23, after listening to residents, and would guide decisions on candidates for presidential, parliamentary, senatorial, women representative and Member of County Assembly (MCA) seats.

“Before Christmas, specifically around December 20, 22 or 23, we shall give political direction for this region,” he said. “We want to go into Christmas united and in agreement.”

He said he would return on December 27 or 28 to assess the situation and report on the decisions made, adding that the region should not remain divided while other political players make decisions on its behalf.

Gachagua also urged residents to rally behind DCP, saying the region would no longer depend on political arrangements controlled by other parties.

“We told ourselves that we would never again depend on another person's political vehicle. We have our own vehicle now,” he said, identifying green as the party’s colour and contrasting it with the yellow associated with President William Ruto’s political camp.

Gachagua also criticised Ruto’s “Usawa ni Sawa” slogan, arguing that government resources, appointments and opportunities were not being shared fairly among communities.

He cited what he described as Sh3.7 billion allocated to Kericho and Nandi, questioning why counties including Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Embu and Meru had not received similar support.

“The only thing Kasongo has given Kenyans is the slogan ‘Usawa ni Sawa’. Everything else is just talk,” he said.

He also accused the Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire of neglecting local services, claiming hospitals lacked medicines, alleging that mattresses and blankets had been moved from a public hospital for political purposes. He challenged the county leadership to prioritise roads, water and healthcare.

On tea farming, Gachagua questioned the whereabouts of a promised Sh12 billion fertiliser subsidy, saying farmers had been promised fertiliser at Sh2,500 but were still struggling to access it.

The DCP leader also called for younger leaders, saying the region needed representatives focused on service delivery rather than political positions.

He urged residents to support businesses that create jobs, arguing that towns should have “more hotels, butcheries and shops, and fewer bars”.

On the electoral process, Gachagua demanded an audit of the voters’ register, the removal of deceased voters and an investigation into allegations that foreign nationals had been registered.

He also questioned the expiry of the election technology contract on December 4 and called on IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon to address concerns raised by political leaders.

He further insisted that presidential election results should be announced at constituency level, arguing that a National Tallying Centre not provided for in the Constitution should not be established.

His remarks come as leaders from Mt Kenya continue to leave the ruling UDA party for DCP.

Gachagua said on November 17 that the party’s parliamentary membership had grown to 25, after welcoming Gatundu South MP GG Kagombe, Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami.

The defections have also spread to county assemblies, with MCAs joining DCP in Kajiado, Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Murang’a.

The reported moves include 9 MCAs from Kajiado, 11 from Kirinyaga, 30 from Nyeri and 25 from Murang’a.