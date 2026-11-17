Rigathi Gachagua has warned against attempts to influence the selection of Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidates, promising that all aspirants will face voters on equal terms when the party conducts its nominations ahead of the March 2027 General Election.

The DCP leader said party officials would not hand-pick candidates or give political allies an advantage, maintaining that the people would have the final say on who receives the party's nomination certificates.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday while meeting a group of residents and political supporters from Kiharu Constituency, Murang'a County, at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri. The delegation had accompanied parliamentary hopeful Mburu Wamatangito, who is seeking to contest the seat on a DCP ticket.

Gachagua said the party was committed to an open contest where every aspirant would have an opportunity to demonstrate support without interference or preferential treatment.

“The nominations will be free and fair. No one is being preferred over the other. Let the people decide,” he said.

The former Deputy President also turned to the political history of Kiharu, citing the late Kenneth Matiba, a former area MP who became one of the leading figures in the struggle for multiparty democracy.

While addressing Wamatangito supporters, Gachagua recalled Matiba's famous political slogan and urged them to intensify their efforts to support the parliamentary aspirant.

“It is Matiba who came with that slogan. So, help this young man day and night,” he said.

His remarks come as the party faces the task of managing competing political interests, with several politicians who have remained close to Gachagua expected to seek elective seats through DCP.

The possibility of established allies receiving preferential consideration has raised questions about whether other aspirants, including those seeking to join the party's political fold, will have the same opportunity to secure its tickets.

Gachagua, however, maintained that the party would not allow personal relationships or political loyalty to determine the outcome of its primaries. He said DCP was aware that the credibility of its candidates would depend on how fairly the nomination exercise was conducted.

He further challenged aspirants to prepare for a serious political contest, saying the primaries would be more than an administrative process ahead of the national elections.

According to him, the party's internal elections would effectively serve as a first major test for those seeking various positions, with the March 2027 polls expected to confirm the choices made during nominations.

“The real election will be in March. The nominations will be like a mini-election. Once that is done, the remaining part will be confirming the leaders for various seats they won nominations,” he said.

To demonstrate his commitment to a credible process, Gachagua said DCP intended to conduct its primaries in a manner comparable to elections organised by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He pointed to the party's previous nomination exercise in Ol Kalou as an example, saying the process had been successfully conducted and would provide a basis for future exercises.

“Our nominations will be like the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission-led exercise in every aspect. Everything. That's how we did the Ol Kalou nominations; and everything went well,” he said.

The meeting with the Kiharu delegation also offered Gachagua an opportunity to address the changing political situation in the constituency following MP Ndindi Nyoro's declaration that he intends to pursue the presidency through his People's Party of Kenya (PPK).

Nyoro's decision has added a new dimension to the constituency's political contest, opening the possibility of a race to replace him in Parliament ahead of the next General Election.

Wamatangito is among those positioning themselves to contest the seat, with his supporters seeking to build momentum for his bid under Gachagua's party.