Drone warfare has become one of the deadliest features of Sudan's ongoing conflict, with more than 1,630 civilians killed in such attacks between January and October 2026, pushing the overall civilian death toll beyond 2,230, a new United Nations report has revealed.

The findings by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), released on Tuesday, show the growing toll of attacks involving the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied armed groups.

At least 1,390 civilians lost their lives between January and June, with drone strikes responsible for more than 80 per cent of the recorded deaths during that period.

The violence continued in the following four months, claiming another 840 civilian lives between July and October. Nearly 520 of those deaths were linked to drone attacks, taking the verified number of civilians killed during the 10 months to more than 2,230.

The UN cautioned that the figures do not capture the full scale of the tragedy, as they cover only deaths that its human rights investigators managed to confirm.

Its assessment of the January-to-June period also details widespread attacks on civilian populations, including indiscriminate bombardments, sexual violence, unlawful killings, arbitrary detention and reprisals against individuals accused of assisting rival forces.

Civilian infrastructure has increasingly come under fire, with investigators recording at least 39 drone strikes on markets, 20 on civilian vehicles, 17 on fuel tankers and storage depots, and 16 on healthcare facilities in the first six months of the year.

Markets, schools, hospitals, water sources, fuel supplies and displacement centres were among the other facilities repeatedly targeted.

“UAVs became the most consistent and cross-cutting feature of the conflict, employed by both parties to the conflict and expanding steadily in reach, affecting markets, hospitals, schools, fuel supplies, water sources, displacement sites and civilian vehicles, with certain locations struck repeatedly,” the report shows.

The UN noted that repeated attacks on the same civilian locations, particularly facilities essential to survival, pointed to a worrying lack of concern by the warring parties for the lives of ordinary people and the services they depend on.

Kordofan bore the greatest burden of the violence during the first half of 2026, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all civilian fatalities documented by the UN.

The region recorded 905 deaths, while Darfur registered at least 382. Other casualties were reported in eastern and central parts of Sudan, particularly White Nile State, where drone attacks killed at least 41 civilians.

“The Kordofan region, as the principal theatre of hostilities in the first half of 2026, was the most significantly affected, accounting for 905 (or nearly two-thirds) of documented civilian fatalities, followed by the Darfur region, where at least 382 civilian deaths were documented. The remainder were recorded in eastern and central states, particularly in White Nile,” the report adds.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the latest figures reflected the continued exposure of civilians to violence and the failure of the rival forces to uphold international humanitarian law.

"Amid pervasive impunity, the report documents, once again, serious violations of international humanitarian law. Such violations may amount to war crimes," Türk said.

The impact of the conflict has extended beyond direct casualties, with looting, insecurity and restrictions on movement disrupting food supplies and access to basic services in already vulnerable communities.

Food security has also deteriorated, with the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) warning in October that continued fighting, population displacement and drought were raising the threat of famine in parts of Darfur and Kordofan.

The UN has further drawn attention to a fresh wave of attacks on electricity infrastructure and fuel facilities, warning that the damage is affecting communities well beyond the main battle zones.

Between October 20 and November 4, at least 29 drone attacks attributed to the RSF struck electricity installations and fuel stations in 11 Sudanese states.

The strikes triggered extensive power interruptions and fuel shortages, affecting millions of people and disrupting services critical to daily life.

Healthcare services were among the hardest hit, with interruptions affecting hospital operations, dialysis treatment and surgical procedures. The attacks also disrupted access to clean water and activities linked to food production.

Türk called on the SAF, RSF, and all other parties involved in the fighting to meet their obligations under international law and ensure that anyone responsible for abuses faces accountability, regardless of allegiance.

He warned that ending impunity was necessary to stop repeated cycles of violence and prevent further violations against civilians.

"The parties to the conflict must protect civilians and uphold their international law obligations; the world is watching," he said.