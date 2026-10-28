UN allocates Sh259 million to boost Kenya’s Ebola response

Kenya has received more than Sh259 million from the United Nations to strengthen Ebola preparedness and response after confirming nine cases of the disease, including two deaths.

The funding, allocated through the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), will support government-led efforts to contain the outbreak and prevent further transmission, with particular attention to high-risk border crossings.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 27, OCHA said the Kenya Humanitarian Fund would finance measures to improve disease surveillance, strengthen emergency response teams and equip frontline health workers.

“In Kenya, the Kenya Humanitarian Fund, managed by OCHA, has allocated more than $2 million to strengthen Ebola preparedness and response efforts,” the UN announced.

The funding is expected to support surveillance at border points, training for rapid response teams and the provision of essential equipment to personnel involved in controlling the outbreak.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni and India’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Dr Adarsh Swaika, inspect Ebola response supplies alongside other health officials at KEMSA Embakasi on October 19, 2026. — MoH

It will also finance emergency health supplies, infection-prevention kits and public information campaigns aimed at improving awareness of Ebola prevention and early detection.

The assistance comes as Kenya continues to trace contacts, screen travellers and monitor people potentially exposed to the virus following the confirmation of its first imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease on October 6.

The initial case involved a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and travelled through Uganda before arriving in Nairobi on October 3.

Health authorities subsequently linked additional infections to the initial imported case, prompting intensified surveillance and contact-tracing measures.

As of October 26, Kenya had recorded nine confirmed cases, including two deaths, according to the information provided by the Ministry of Health.

The first fatality was a 40-year-old man who had travelled from the DRC. The second was a 65-year-old woman identified as a close family member of the first patient.

The Ministry of Health reported on October 23 that 135 contacts were under quarantine as part of efforts to limit further transmission.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale speaking on Thursday during a briefing with diplomats, international organisations and development partners on Kenya’s Ebola preparedness and response. — MoH.

More than 709,000 travellers had also been screened since the disease was first reported in the country, highlighting the scale of monitoring at points of entry and other screening locations.

The latest allocation is intended to reinforce these measures by improving the capacity of health teams to identify suspected infections, respond quickly to alerts and provide protective equipment to frontline personnel.

Public awareness campaigns are also expected to help communities recognise possible symptoms, understand preventive measures and seek medical attention promptly when necessary.

The UN funding comes as Kenya anticipates additional emergency financing from the World Bank to address several emerging challenges, including the Ebola outbreak.

The country is expected to receive approximately KSh51 billion through the World Bank’s Rapid Response Option framework. The funding is intended to support multiple emergency priorities, including preparedness for possible El Niño-related weather disruptions and measures to address high energy prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The World Bank financing was initially projected to be processed within six weeks after the framework was finalised in mid-September 2026, with disbursement expected before the end of the year.

The two funding streams would provide support for different emergency needs, with the UN allocation specifically directed towards Ebola preparedness and response, while the anticipated World Bank financing covers a broader range of challenges.

Kenya’s immediate public health priority remains containing the outbreak, monitoring exposed individuals and preventing further infections as authorities continue implementing surveillance and response measures.

The effectiveness of these efforts will depend on timely detection, coordination among health agencies and humanitarian partners, and the availability of equipment and trained personnel to respond to suspected cases.

The UN allocation is expected to strengthen those capacities as the country works to bring the outbreak under control and reduce the risk of further transmission.