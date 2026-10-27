UN mission’s Somalia mandate to end on October 31 after decades of peacebuilding

The United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) will cease operations on October 31, ending a two-year transition and more than three decades of UN missions supporting peacebuilding and state-building in the country.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the mission’s responsibilities had been transferred to Somali institutions and UN agencies, funds and programmes under a roadmap agreed between the United Nations and the Federal Government of Somalia.

The closure follows UN Security Council resolutions 2753 (2024) and 2809 (2025), as well as a request by the Somali government, according to a statement issued by Guterres’ spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric.

The transition is intended to strengthen national ownership of Somalia’s peacebuilding, governance and state-building agenda, with local institutions taking greater responsibility for development and reconciliation.

Guterres commended the progress made in advancing peace and security over the past decades, praising the resilience and determination of the Somali people despite persistent challenges.

He said the United Nations would continue working with Somali authorities, the African Union and international partners through its resident agencies and programmes to promote stability, human rights and sustainable development.

However, the UN chief warned that Somalia continued to face significant political, security, humanitarian and development challenges. He called for sustained international support to protect the gains made, strengthen institutions and promote inclusive political dialogue and reconciliation.

Guterres also stressed the need for continued assistance to counter the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and support a gradual and sustainable transition in the country’s security arrangements.

The Secretary-General thanked successive UN special representatives and national and international personnel who served in UNTMIS and its predecessor missions, recognising their contribution to peace and state-building efforts under difficult conditions.

He also paid tribute to UN personnel who lost their lives while serving in Somalia.

Despite the mission’s closure, Guterres reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the Somali people and their efforts to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous future.