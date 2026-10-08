UK warns against travel to parts of Kenya over Ebola risks
The UK government reminded travellers that no journey can be guaranteed to be safe and urged them to obtain appropriate insurance.
The UK government reminded travellers that no journey can be guaranteed to be safe and urged them to obtain appropriate insurance.
The Sh2.2 trillion investment comes as Lamu continues to emerge from years of insecurity linked to attacks by Al-Shabaab militants, which affected communities, businesses and access to essential services, especially in areas bordering Boni Forest.
The attackers arrived at about 12:25 pm in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer and threw grenades near the mall's entrance before opening fire on shoppers.
The move gives some breathing space to a force that was fearing quicker cuts, but still leaves its future in peril.
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who represented President William Ruto at the launch, said the new system would strengthen cooperation between communities and security agencies and help authorities identify possible threats early.
A total of 23 security officials lost their lives while 78 others were injured in terror-related incidents during the year, according to the ninth edition of the Centre for Human Rights and Policy Studies’ Terror Attacks and Arrests Observatory.
Uganda has played a major role in efforts to support Somali security forces in their fight against al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-linked militant group, through successive African Union missions.
According to the ministry, the attackers used vehicles loaded with explosives in an attempt to overrun government positions and destabilise security in Baidoa
The court also found that extremist propaganda videos recovered from Hassan's mobile phone supported the prosecution's case. In addition to the prison term, the court ordered that he undergo a deradicalisation programme while serving his sentence
At the extraordinary summit of AUSSOM troop-contributing countries held in Kampala from 29 to 31 July 2026, the Somali president opposed a provision in the final communiqué that urged a national political dialogue to address the country’s unresolved political disputes.
The Counter Terrorism Policing Authority (CTPA) said the operation was carried out by the elite Special Operations Group (SOG), which launched a ground assault backed by aerial support after receiving intelligence that about 30 Al-Shabaab fighters were preparing to strike one of Kenya's border villages.
Authorities say officers overpowered suspects, secured the area, and recovered communication devices, weapons-related materials, and logistical supplies. The operation is part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to disrupt extremist networks and enhance public safety.
The court heard he recruited and radicalised a minor, facilitating their attempted travel to Somalia with promises of financial gain and military training.
Security agencies in Eastleigh, Nairobi, seized 11 bales of suspected Al-Shabaab combat uniforms tied to a cross-border supply chain, following an earlier Dhobley seizure, with several suspects now in custody.
According to a press release issued by Somalia’s Ministry of Defence on March 26, 2026, the joint forces inflicted a “heavy defeat” on the militants, who had targeted the strategic town of Mubarak during the holy month of Ramadan.
Abdikarim Hassanow Hassan, also known as Ali, was found guilty under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012, after evidence presented in court showed he orchestrated a scheme to radicalise and recruit a minor, while providing support for travel to Somalia to join the terrorist group.
The unit added that the Somalia-based terror group had planned to attack during the month of Ramadan.
In a statement on Friday, Jubaland Statehouse confirmed that the toll among militants is rising while authorities maintain tight control over captured fighters.
AUSSOM said the operation was conducted jointly by the Somali National Army (SNA), AUSSOM troops, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and international partners, with support from air assets.
The targeted operation on Monday, SNA said, was carefully prepared and executed, “resulting in the killing of Ahmed Sheikh Omar Ado Gacal, a senior commander within the Al-Shabaab militant group.”
According to a statement from the Counter Terrorism Policing Kenya, the operation followed an intelligence report from members of the local community, who alerted security agencies after spotting suspicious activity in the area.
Murkomen also extended an apology to the five chiefs, who were travelling to attend a preparatory meeting for President William Ruto’s scheduled visit when they were seized.
Several other militants managed to escape with injuries during the operation.
The Ministry described the strike as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab’s leadership and weaken the militant group’s operational capacity
The suspect was apprehended during an ongoing counter-terrorism operation in the remote and rugged Cal Miskaat mountain range, a known hideout for ISIS-affiliated fighters.
General Langley commended Kenya’s active role in the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which succeeded the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).
The attack, attributed to the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, targeted both U.S. and Kenyan personnel.
The victims, employed at a local quarry, were brutally targeted in what local officials have described as a "devastating security breach."
The four were last seen together the day before the attack, captured on video sharing a meal and watching footage of Osama bin Laden, with weapons nearby.
According to the U.S. Treasury, many of those designated were previously targeted by the United States in May 2024.