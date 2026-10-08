UK warns against travel to parts of Kenya over Ebola risks

The British government has warned its citizens against all travel to several parts of Kenya, citing the risk of Ebola and security.

In its advisory, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its Kenya travel advice on October 7, 2026, and the guidance remains current as of October 8.

“Due to the risk of terrorism from groups based in Somalia, FCDO advises against all travel to the affected areas,” the advisory states.

The warning covers areas along the Kenya-Somalia border and parts of the northeastern coast, where the militant group al-Shabaab has carried out attacks targeting civilians, security forces and government installations.

According to the Global Terrorism Index 2025, al-Shabaab attacks in Kenya in 2024 were concentrated in Mandera County along the Somali border.

The region recorded eight attacks resulting in 23 deaths, including an explosion that killed 12 civilians. Civilians accounted for 28% of al-Shabaab's targeted attacks in Kenya, while military targets represented 40%.

The 2026 Global Terrorism Index says al-Shabaab was responsible for 86% of terrorist attacks and 82% of terrorism-related deaths in Somalia in 2025, when the country recorded 90 terrorist incidents and 317 deaths.

Kenya has faced a persistent threat from al-Shabaab since its military intervention in Somalia in 2011. The group's activities have included cross-border attacks, improvised explosive devices, armed assaults and attacks on security personnel and civilians, particularly in counties bordering Somalia.

The FCDO advises against all travel to Mandera County, Tarbaj and Wajir East constituencies in Wajir County, except Wajir Town, and areas of Wajir within 60 kilometres of the Somalia border.

The warning also covers most of Garissa County, except Garissa Town, Lagdera constituency, and specified areas of Balambala constituency.

Travellers are also advised against all travel to Lamu County, except Lamu Island and Manda Island.

The UK government has separately advised against all but essential travel to Garissa Town, Tana River County north of the Tana River as far as Saka, and areas within 15 kilometres of the east coast between the Tana River and the Galana, or Athi-Galana-Sabaki, River.

The security warning comes alongside a new health-related update concerning Ebola in Kenya.

Kenya confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease on October 6 after a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo travelled to Nairobi through Uganda. The patient arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on October 3, was isolated, and later died. The Ministry of Health said laboratory testing by the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute confirmed the infection.

The government maintained that the case was imported and did not constitute an Ebola outbreak in Kenya. By October 7, health authorities had identified 57 contacts linked to the case, with efforts continuing to trace and monitor those considered at risk.

Kenya had already screened more than 652,000 travellers and tested 267 samples for Ebola by October 6. The government has also trained 4,971 healthcare workers in Ebola prevention and case management.

The FCDO has warned travellers that ignoring its advice could also affect their insurance coverage.

“Your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO),” it added.

The UK government also reminded travellers that no journey can be guaranteed to be safe and urged them to research destinations and obtain appropriate insurance.