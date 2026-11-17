Kenya has successfully traced all 135 people who came into contact with confirmed Ebola patients, recording 100 per cent coverage as the country approaches the final stages of its outbreak response.

In a statement on November 17, 2026, the Ministry of Health said the achievement exceeded the global benchmark of 85 per cent, with no new cases reported since October 19, 2026.

The ministry also confirmed no evidence of community transmission, adding that the final group of contacts completed monitoring and was released on November 11.

“Kenya has achieved 100% Ebola contact tracing coverage, surpassing the 85% global benchmark, with all 135 contacts successfully traced,” the ministry stated.

The country is currently on day six of the mandatory 42-day countdown towards an anticipated Ebola-free declaration on December 23, provided no new confirmed infections are reported.

However, health authorities have maintained heightened surveillance, traveller screening and other response measures to guard against possible new infections.

The Ministry of Health said more than 810,000 travellers had been screened across 26 points of entry as part of efforts to contain the disease.

The preparedness programme is supported by nearly 5,000 response personnel on standby, more than 4,900 trained healthcare workers, 349 rapid response teams and five designated testing laboratories.

The ministry highlighted the progress when Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale appeared before the Senate Standing Committee on Delegated Legislation at Bunge Towers in Nairobi.

The committee, chaired by Tharaka Nithi Senator Mwenda Gataya, deliberated on the Public Health (Declaration of Formidable Epidemic Disease) Order, 2026 and the Public Health (Ebola Disease) Rules, 2026, published under Legal Notices No. 203 and 204.

Duale outlined the legal provisions supporting the country’s Ebola response, including surveillance, testing, isolation, contact tracing, quarantine and infection prevention.

He explained that the urgency of the outbreak necessitated the publication of the legal instruments without prior public participation, in accordance with Section 5A(2) of the Statutory Instruments Act.

The CS called for continued implementation of the regulations to strengthen public health protection and improve coordination among agencies involved in the response.

He was accompanied by Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni; Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth; Acting Kenya National Public Health Institute Director General Dr Maureen Kamene; and Director of Public Health Dr Stephen Muleshe, among other ministry officials.