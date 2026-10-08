UK warns against travel to parts of Kenya over Ebola risks
The UK government reminded travellers that no journey can be guaranteed to be safe and urged them to obtain appropriate insurance.
The UK government reminded travellers that no journey can be guaranteed to be safe and urged them to obtain appropriate insurance.
The Senate has escalated pressure on Inspector General Douglas Kanja, asking why police have not arrested Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo to appear before the County Public Accounts Committee. The committee says Guyo has continued public and political activities while the IG sought to reschedule due to a trip to China.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday, Haro said discussions on issues affecting North Eastern, particularly security and development, are often dominated by commentators from outside the region, leaving local perspectives underrepresented
The region is considered strategically critical due to its proximity to international borders and exposure to cross-border and transnational security threats.
Northern Kenya and parts of the Eastern region have experienced recurrent droughts in recent years, with forecasts indicating that below-average rainfall may persist in some counties through early 2026.
North Eastern Kenyan MPs have warned that 2.1 million people are facing severe food insecurity, urging President Ruto's administration to declare the drought a national disaster and implement long-term solutions.
According to Sharmake Mohamed Sheikh, the CEO of the North Eastern Wildlife Conservancies Association (NECA), the region is home to one of Kenya’s richest and most diverse wildlife populations, with rare species found nowhere else in the world.
Kindiki said the North Eastern leadership caucus, led by Eldas MP Adan Keynan (chairman) and Dadaab MP Farah Maalim (Patron), had shown great leadership for relentlessly pushing for the region’s development