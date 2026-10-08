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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

North Eastern

Police failure to arrest Governor Guyo sparks Senate fury
Counties

Police failure to arrest Governor Guyo sparks Senate fury

The Senate has escalated pressure on Inspector General Douglas Kanja, asking why police have not arrested Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo to appear before the County Public Accounts Committee. The committee says Guyo has continued public and political activities while the IG sought to reschedule due to a trip to China.

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