Kenya launches new terror hotline as Mudavadi warns gangs ahead of elections

Kenya has launched a new national counter-terrorism hotline and online reporting portal to enable the public to share information on suspected terrorist activities, as the government steps up security preparations ahead of the upcoming elections.

The platform, launched in Nairobi on Friday, will provide a toll-free hotline, an anonymous online reporting channel and a case-management system for receiving, assessing and prioritising information from members of the public.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who represented President William Ruto at the launch, said the new system would strengthen cooperation between communities and security agencies and help authorities identify possible threats early.

“The hotline provides an essential platform for enhanced cooperation between communities and security agencies in making Kenya a country in which all people can live together safely and peacefully. It also marks a significant step in strengthening community-based approaches to countering terrorism in our country.”

The dedicated counter-terrorism hotline is 0800 900 900, with the online platform allowing people to submit information while protecting their identities.

Mudavadi said Kenyans should take an active role in security by reporting suspected terrorism, radicalisation and violent extremism, rather than using the system for ordinary criminal complaints or personal disputes.

“I urge fellow Kenyans to make full and responsible use of the hotline in reporting suspicious extremists or terrorist activities for their safety, the safety of their communities, and our nation.”

He said the platform would allow communities to support counter-terrorism efforts in places such as churches, mosques, public transport and during special events.

“This hotline launch elevates the community to serve as partners in countering terrorism anywhere: church, mosque, public transport and even during special events,” he said.

Mudavadi also linked the new security measure to the upcoming elections, warning that gangs and goons would be dealt with as Kenya prepares for the polls.

“The security and peace of our nation remain non-negotiable even as we head to elections. The issue of gangs and goons will be dealt with,” Mudavadi said.

He urged Kenyans to take responsibility for security, saying the public has an important role in identifying and reporting threats.

“Let us adhere to the calling that security begins with you,” he said.

Mudavadi said the hotline was intended to remove barriers to reporting sensitive intelligence, strengthen trust between communities and security agencies and improve public safety.

“This line being launched is not a political initiative. It is a line that will save lives,” he said.

He said the initiative was part of cooperation between Kenya, the United States and the United Kingdom aimed at preventing terrorism and protecting critical infrastructure and public spaces.

“We need to continue protecting critical structures and systems within public spaces while drawing on global best practices,” Mudavadi said.

The Counter Terrorism Bureau developed the platform with support from the UK and US and will own, manage and operate it as a national security capability of the Kenyan government.

The launch comes as Kenya continues to face a persistent terrorism threat linked to al-Shabaab, particularly in counties bordering Somalia and parts of the Coast.

Data from the Centre for Human Rights and Policy Studies shows Kenya recorded 72 terror-related attacks in 2025, compared with 85 in 2024. Fatalities fell from 107 to 50 during the same period, although security personnel continued to suffer losses, with 23 killed and 78 injured.

Mandera recorded 32 attacks and 13 deaths, Garissa had 23 attacks and 20 deaths, Lamu recorded 13 attacks and 13 deaths, while Wajir reported four attacks and three deaths.

The Global Terrorism Index 2026 ranked Kenya 21st globally with a score of 5.088, while noting that the country's impact score improved between 2024 and 2025.

The index also found that six of the 10 countries most affected by terrorism were in Sub-Saharan Africa. More than 76% of terrorist attacks recorded globally in 2025 occurred within 100 kilometres of an international border.

For Kenya, the al-Shabaab threat has historically been concentrated around the Somalia border. The Global Terrorism Index 2025 reported eight al-Shabaab attacks in Mandera in 2024, leaving 23 people dead, including 12 people killed in the country's deadliest terrorist incident that year.

Mudavadi said the changing nature of terrorism required greater public vigilance, including monitoring terrorism-related activities online as Kenya's digital infrastructure expands.

He warned that large public gatherings expected ahead of the 2027 General Election could create vulnerabilities that terrorist groups may seek to exploit.

He urged communities to report individuals suspected of promoting, planning or carrying out terrorist activities.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also raised concern over organised criminal gangs and the possibility of some groups developing towards violent extremism.

US Deputy Ambassador Carla Benini said terrorist groups such as al-Shabaab relied on silence and that the new system would give Kenyans a direct way to provide information that could help prevent attacks.

She said the United States would continue working with Kenya to strengthen community involvement in counter-terrorism, including through information and intelligence sharing.

Benini added that improved security in Kenya would contribute to the safety of the wider region and the world.

UK Deputy High Commissioner Ed Barnett said Britain was supporting Kenya and the United States in establishing a Kenyan-owned system through which members of the public could report terrorism-related concerns.

Barnett said Kenya remained a key security partner in East Africa and continued to play an important role in joint efforts to prevent and respond to terrorist threats.

He said the UK was proud to support Kenya, together with its US partners, in launching the platform and providing the public with a clear avenue for reporting terrorism-related concerns.

He added that the initiative showed how international partnerships could provide practical and lasting capabilities aimed at improving public safety and security.

The United States said its Africa Command would support public awareness and advertising campaigns across Kenya and administer rewards for credible information that advances counter-terrorism objectives or strengthens force-protection measures.

Major General Shane Morgan, commander of the Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa, urged members of the public to report suspicious activity.

“If you see something, you say something,” Morgan said.

He said continued cooperation was needed to counter violent extremism and described the platform as an important initiative in those efforts.

Kenya's National Counter Terrorism Centre already operates an emergency counter-terrorism hotline, 0800 721 600, and an online reporting mechanism that allows members of the public to report suspected threats while protecting their identities.

The newly launched platform is expected to strengthen coordination between communities and security agencies, improve the flow and assessment of intelligence, support investigations and facilitate earlier intervention against emerging terrorism threats.