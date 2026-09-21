13 years on: Remembering the 2013 Westgate Mall attack
The attackers arrived at about 12:25 pm in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer and threw grenades near the mall's entrance before opening fire on shoppers.
The attackers arrived at about 12:25 pm in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer and threw grenades near the mall's entrance before opening fire on shoppers.
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who represented President William Ruto at the launch, said the new system would strengthen cooperation between communities and security agencies and help authorities identify possible threats early.
A total of 2,977 people from 90 countries died. New York accounted for 2,753 deaths, while 184 people were killed in the Pentagon attack and 40 people aboard Flight 93 lost their lives.
A total of 23 security officials lost their lives while 78 others were injured in terror-related incidents during the year, according to the ninth edition of the Centre for Human Rights and Policy Studies’ Terror Attacks and Arrests Observatory.
The court heard that after escaping, the three travelled together from Kamiti towards Kitui using motorcycles and public service vehicles before proceeding to Endao. They later abandoned conventional transport and walked through informal routes to avoid detection
The court also found that extremist propaganda videos recovered from Hassan's mobile phone supported the prosecution's case. In addition to the prison term, the court ordered that he undergo a deradicalisation programme while serving his sentence
CS Murkomen said the officers had acquired the skills needed to respond to modern security challenges, including violent extremism, organised criminal activities and threats that cut across Kenya's borders.
Authorities have not said who they believe was the target, but many Muscovites will suspect a link to the war in Ukraine.
The court found that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) acted contrary to Article 157(11) of the Constitution by starting criminal proceedings without a factual basis. It also held that the prosecution denied Ismail his right to equal protection and equal benefit of the law as guaranteed under Article 27.
Under Nigerian law, a death sentence cannot be carried out without presidential approval. The country has not conducted executions for several years.
The court heard he recruited and radicalised a minor, facilitating their attempted travel to Somalia with promises of financial gain and military training.
The DCI said on Thursday that the suspect posed as a worshipper before attacking congregants, as investigators from multiple agencies launched a probe involving forensic analysis, CCTV review and international cooperation to establish the circumstances of the incident.
Abdikarim Hassanow Hassan, also known as Ali, was found guilty under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012, after evidence presented in court showed he orchestrated a scheme to radicalise and recruit a minor, while providing support for travel to Somalia to join the terrorist group.
Three suspects were arraigned at Kahawa Law Courts over alleged IS East Africa terror-financing via mobile money and crypto-linked accounts, as Kenya intensifies efforts to disrupt extremist funding networks.
, Murkomen cited the June 25 and July 7, 2025, demonstrations, highlighting the destruction of police stations, public offices, and private businesses as clear examples of terrorism.
Investigators revealed the group was under close watch for suspected involvement in subversive activities.
According to state media, thirteen of those executed on Saturday and Sunday had been found guilty of smuggling hashish, while another was convicted for smuggling cocaine.
He said the charges were based on clear acts of destruction that targeted public property during the demonstrations — actions that, under Kenyan law, qualify as terrorism.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the eight were transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) headquarters for arraignment under the Prevention of Terrorism Act No. 30 of 2012, along with other charges under the Penal Code.
Friday’s break-in at Brize Norton has sparked renewed concerns over security at military installations.