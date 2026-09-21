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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

terrorism

Court awards lawyer Sh6.9 million over failed DusitD2 terror case
Corridors of Justice

Court awards lawyer Sh6.9 million over failed DusitD2 terror case

The court found that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) acted contrary to Article 157(11) of the Constitution by starting criminal proceedings without a factual basis. It also held that the prosecution denied Ismail his right to equal protection and equal benefit of the law as guaranteed under Article 27.

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Canadian National charged over Mosque attack in Nairobi
News

Canadian National charged over Mosque attack in Nairobi

The DCI said on Thursday that the suspect posed as a worshipper before attacking congregants, as investigators from multiple agencies launched a probe involving forensic analysis, CCTV review and international cooperation to establish the circumstances of the incident.

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