Somalia's military kills nearly 75 Al-Shabaab militants in Bay Region offensive

Somalia's military has killed nearly 75 Al-Shabaab militants and wounded another 56 during an offensive against the group in the country's Bay Region, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The Somali National Armed Forces launched the assault on October 26 against Al-Shabaab positions in Jameeca, Buurhakaba District, as part of Operation Banooda.

In a press release issued in Mogadishu on Tuesday, the ministry said the fighting lasted several hours, with engagements taking place across multiple locations.

The ministry explained that Al-Shabaab fighters used vehicles laden with explosives to attack vehicles belonging to the Somali National Armed Forces during the operation, damaging some military equipment.

It did not disclose whether government troops were killed or injured, the number of vehicles affected or the extent of the damage caused by the attacks.

"The Somali National Armed Forces will continue Operation Banooda and will not be deterred by Al-Shabaab or anyone providing the group with support or shelter," the statement read.

The offensive is part of a sustained military campaign aimed at weakening Al-Shabaab's operational capabilities, destroying its positions and preventing it from regrouping.

Al-Shabaab has waged an armed insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than 15 years.

The group emerged from the Islamist insurgency that followed the collapse of Somalia's central government in 1991 and became a major force during the conflict in the mid-2000s.

It formally aligned itself with al-Qaeda in 2012 and has since carried out attacks in Somalia and neighbouring countries, targeting government institutions, security forces, public places and civilians.

The group has sought to undermine Somalia's federal authorities and impose its own strict interpretation of Islamic law. It has also used bombings, suicide attacks, roadside explosives and assaults on military positions to challenge government control.

Somalia, with support from international partners and African Union forces, has repeatedly launched military campaigns to reclaim territory and weaken the organisation.

However, Al-Shabaab has retained the ability to conduct deadly attacks and operate in parts of southern and central Somalia.

The government has also pursued efforts to disrupt the group's financing, recruitment and supply networks, alongside military operations intended to restore state authority in affected areas.

Bay Region, where the latest fighting took place, is part of south-western Somalia, an area that has experienced repeated security operations against Al-Shabaab. Buurhakaba District lies along important routes connecting settlements in the region, making security control significant for movement and access.

Moving further, the Ministry of Defence said Operation Banooda would continue as part of efforts to disrupt Al-Shabaab's ability to reorganise and launch further attacks.

It also praised the troops involved in the fighting, highlighting their contribution to the government's ongoing security campaign.

"The Ministry of Defence and the Command of the Somali National Armed Forces commend the courage and sacrifice of the troops," the statement said.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to continuing military action against the group, describing the campaign as necessary to address the threat posed by the insurgency.

It maintained that operations would continue with the aim of eliminating the threat and strengthening security across the country.

"Operations against Al-Shabaab will continue to eliminate the terrorist threat and ensure security, peace and stability across the country," the ministry said.

The reported casualties mark the latest development in Somalia's prolonged campaign against Al-Shabaab, with government forces continuing to target the group's positions and disrupt its operations.