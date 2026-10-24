October 24, 2014:Margaret Kenyatta named UN Person of the Year
The honour was presented during UN Day celebrations, acknowledging her efforts to expand access to maternal and child healthcare across the country. She was also reported as the first First Lady to receive the award
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On October 24, 2014, former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was named the United Nations Person of the Year in Kenya in recognition of her work to improve maternal and child health through the Beyond Zero Campaign.
The honour was presented during UN Day celebrations, acknowledging her efforts to expand access to maternal and child healthcare across the country. She was also reported as the first First Lady to receive the award
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