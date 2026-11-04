Winnie Byanyima to lead IIED Board of Trustees from January 2027

Ugandan diplomat Winnie Byanyima is set to lead the board of a major international development organisation from January 2027, securing a new global assignment just weeks before her departure from the United Nations HIV agency.

Byanyima has been appointed the next chair of the board of trustees of the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), where she will take over from Paul George following the end of his term.

She is expected to leave the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) at the end of December, having served as its executive director while also holding the position of United Nations Under-Secretary-General.

The new appointment will see her oversee the board responsible for guiding IIED's work and ensuring the organisation remains accountable for its activities. She will serve alongside Executive Director Tom Mitchell, who manages its daily operations.

IIED is an international research organisation that works with governments and communities to find solutions to environmental and development challenges, including climate change, poverty and inequality.

Its programmes focus on helping communities defend their land rights, gain access to climate funding and improve their livelihoods amid growing environmental pressures.

In her first remarks following the announcement, Byanyima said her appointment came at a challenging moment for organisations working in sustainable development and international cooperation.

“I’m honoured to join IIED as it continues to advocate for change during a difficult time for the sustainable development sector and multilateralism itself,” she said.

She said cooperation between communities, governments and civil society would remain important in addressing development challenges, expressing her readiness to work with the organisation's leadership and staff.

“We share the belief that lasting change comes from working in partnership with communities, policymakers and civil society organisations. I look forward to working with the IIED team in their mission to promote sustainable and equitable solutions to the world’s most pressing development challenges."

Byanyima joins IIED with experience from several influential international institutions, having previously headed Oxfam International and served in leadership positions at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the African Union Commission (AUC).

Her career also includes 11 years in Uganda's Parliament, where she championed women's representation and gender equality.

During her time in the legislature, she established Uganda's first caucus of women MPs and pushed for gender equality provisions to be included in the country's 1995 Constitution.

Beyond her work in government and international organisations, Byanyima has co-chaired the World Economic Forum and advised G7 and G20 presidencies on gender equality and wealth inequality.

IIED Executive Director Tom Mitchell welcomed her appointment, pointing to her international experience and long-standing commitment to social justice and sustainable development.

“Winnie brings exceptional experience, a lifelong commitment to social justice and sustainable development and a global perspective,” he said.

Her appointment marks another chapter in a career that has spanned national politics, humanitarian work and senior international leadership, as she prepares to conclude her tenure at UNAIDS in December.