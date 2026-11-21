Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his calls to scrap the national presidential tallying centre ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Tiaty, Baringo County, on November 21, 2026, Murkomen said Gachagua's demands showed a misunderstanding of the law, which provides for the tallying and verification of presidential results at the national level.

“Gachagua told the IEBC Chairman that they don’t want a national tallying centre. That is what brought us problems with late former IEBC Chairperson Samuel Kivuitu,” Murkomen said.

“There is no way an IEBC chairman is going to unilaterally, alone sit down with a calculator and announce his own results.”

The CS urged the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader to familiarise himself with the Constitution, which outlines how presidential election results are verified and declared.

Murkomen also criticised Gachagua and other opposition leaders for walking out of a meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), saying they should have listened to the commission instead of making what he termed as “senseless” demands.

“Some politicians have started to raise tensions across the country. I saw Gachagua leading other leaders walking out on the IEBC and making demands against them,” the CS said.

Gachagua has called for the scrapping of the national presidential tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya, arguing that presidential results should be declared final at the constituency level.

He has also raised concerns over alleged electoral malpractice, voter registration and identification, demanded live streaming of results and threatened demonstrations if his grievances are not addressed.

On the forthcoming police recruitment, CS Murkomen assured that the process will be credible.

“We assure Kenyans that the recruitment exercise will be merit-based, transparent, free and fair. We are putting on notice anyone who will be found engaging in irregularities during the exercise that action will be taken against them,” he said.

On November 20, 2026, the National Police Service (NPS) announced a nationwide recruitment exercise for police constables scheduled for December 10, 2026.

The service invited suitably qualified Kenyans to present themselves at designated recruitment centres between 8 am and 5 pm.

The exercise will be conducted at 423 centres across the country, with applicants required to report to their respective centres by 8 am.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens with valid national identity cards and aged between 18 and 28 years.

They must also have attained a minimum grade of D+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), with at least a D+ in either English or Kiswahili.