Global Affairs
Family: Wicknell Chivayo and wife Lucy Muteke to be buried on October 8
The couple died in a helicopter crash in Marondera, east of Harare on September 30, 2026.
The couple died in a helicopter crash in Marondera, east of Harare on September 30, 2026.
Chivayo and Muteke were among six people killed when the aircraft crashed at about 5 pm on Wednesday, September 30, in the Marondera Rural area, east of the capital Harare. Zimbabwean authorities said there were no survivors, with the helicopter carrying four passengers and two crew members
Chivayo’s association with Kenya had become more visible in 2026 as he made several visits to the country and appeared alongside Ruto on different occasions.