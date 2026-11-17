The final moments of the helicopter carrying Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife and three other passengers have come into focus, with investigators revealing how the pilot continued flying as poor weather closed in before the aircraft plunged to the ground.

A preliminary accident report released by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development indicates that the Bell 430 helicopter encountered thick cloud cover, fog and drizzle during its journey from Gandami Village in Chikomba District to Marondera on September 30, 2026.

The aircraft went down at Kudenga Farm in Mashonaland East Province, about 22 kilometres southwest of Marondera, killing everyone on board.

The victims were Chivayo; his wife, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke-Chivayo; pilot Captain Calvin Soda; Sanelisiwe Magagula; and Captain Courage Mutavira.

The 14-page document, prepared by the Air Accidents and Incidents Investigation Department (AAIID), reconstructs the events leading to the crash and highlights the worsening weather conditions the two helicopters encountered as they departed Gandami Village together.

The ill-fated aircraft, registration Z-PED and operated by Sky Helicopters Private Limited, took off at 14:20 alongside a Bell 407 registered as Z-OSM.

About 10 minutes into the flight, clouds started advancing from the east, prompting the pilot of the Bell 407 to alter course towards the west in an attempt to stay clear of the approaching weather.

The Bell 430, however, maintained its northeastern direction after its pilot indicated that the route ahead appeared safe.

That assessment was followed by a concerning radio message from the aircraft, with the pilot indicating that the helicopter had entered another cloud formation and had yet to emerge.

“The last radio transmission from Z-PED indicated that the aircraft had entered a further layer of cloud and had not yet emerged from it,” reads the report.

The situation at the crash site was equally difficult, with people at Kudenga Farm reporting they could hear a helicopter flying overhead from about 14:50 but could not see it through the fog and drizzle.

The aircraft remained audible for about 10 minutes before witnesses heard a loud impact at different locations across the farm.

“The sound continued overhead for approximately 10 minutes, after which witnesses at several locations across the farm reported hearing a loud impact, followed by silence,” the report reads.

Police were alerted at 15:00 and reached the scene 15 minutes later. Officers confirmed that none of the five people aboard had survived.

Some sections of the wreckage were still on fire when police arrived, although the falling drizzle helped contain the flames within the immediate crash area.

The investigation further established that the Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department had issued a severe weather warning ahead of the accident, cautioning about thunderstorms and cloud ceilings expected to range between 1,500 and 2,000 feet.

Based on the evidence gathered, investigators placed the crash under two classifications: “Unintended flight in IMC” (Instrument Meteorological Conditions) and “Controlled flight into or toward terrain” (CFIT).

The first classification describes an aircraft entering weather conditions that make it difficult for the pilot to maintain visibility, while the second refers to an aircraft striking the ground despite remaining under control before impact.

Conflicting accounts over black box recovery

Beyond the weather conditions, the preliminary findings have brought renewed attention to the cockpit voice recorder fitted in the helicopter, with investigators unable to account for the device after the crash.

The report states that the recorder was not found among the recovered wreckage and is believed to have been destroyed.

“The aircraft was fitted with a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). However, the CVR was not recovered among the wreckage and is presumed to have been destroyed,” reads the report.

The finding differs from information announced on October 1 by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) and the family’s spokesperson, who said an intact black box had been retrieved from the accident site.

However, the preliminary document does not address the earlier announcement or explain why the device was subsequently listed as missing.

The discrepancy leaves unanswered questions about the fate of the recorder, which could have provided important information about events inside the cockpit before the helicopter crashed.

Investigators also examined the condition of the aircraft and found no signs that it had exploded or broken apart while in the air.

“There is no evidence of an in-flight breakup or pre-impact explosion,” the report reads.

The wreckage was spread over a stretch measuring approximately 170 metres by 75 metres, with the helicopter suffering extensive destruction from the impact and the fire that followed.

Pilot had logged 2,756 flying hours

The investigation also provided details about the pilot’s professional background, identifying him as a 44-year-old Zimbabwean who held a Commercial Pilot Licence.

He had recorded 2,756 flying hours, including 614 hours on the Bell 430, the same model involved in the fatal accident.

His medical certificate was still valid, and investigators found no evidence pointing to a medical emergency that could have affected his ability to operate the aircraft.

The helicopter was manufactured in 2004, with its latest documented inspection carried out on August 25, 2026.

Investigators did not establish any shortcomings in the way Sky Helicopters Private Limited managed the aircraft or conducted its operations. However, they said the maintenance history was still being reviewed.

“Its Certificate of Airworthiness was valid until May 2027,” it adds.

As the inquiry continues, investigators have questioned the crew of the accompanying Bell 407, as well as people who witnessed the incident and emergency personnel who responded to the scene.

The wreckage has also been moved to a secure location for further technical examinations.

The department stressed that the findings released so far do not represent the final outcome of the investigation, as more evidence and analysis are required to determine the precise cause of the accident and other contributing factors.

Investigators said the completed inquiry would provide a detailed account of the tragedy and outline recommendations to improve aviation safety.

“A final report will be issued once the investigation is complete, providing a comprehensive analysis of the accident and recommendations for safety improvements. Safety recommendations may, however, be issued at any stage of the investigation,” reads the report.