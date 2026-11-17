The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) is pushing for a common legal framework to protect farmers’ seeds, promote sustainable agriculture and strengthen food security across the East African Community (EAC).

Presenting the proposed Bill during the Global Parliamentary Summit, EALA Member Iman Falhada Dekow said farmers across the eight EAC Partner States face growing challenges, including climate change, soil degradation, water shortages, pests and diseases.

Dekow, who is also a member of the Committee on Agriculture, Tourism and Natural Resources, warned that the region risks losing traditional seeds and farming knowledge passed down through generations.

“We risk losing farmer-managed seed systems, traditional seeds and the agronomic knowledge that comes with them. And with that, part of our capacity to determine our own food and agricultural policies,” she said.

She said the proposed legislation, initiated by the Committee on Agriculture, Tourism and Natural Resources, seeks to bring together existing regional policies on agriculture, rural development, food security, livestock and climate change under one legal framework.

The Bill is anchored in Chapter 18 of the EAC Treaty, particularly Articles 105 and 110, which provide for cooperation among Partner States in agriculture and food security.

“This Bill gives a harmonised legal framework to policies our governments have already adopted,” Dekow said.

She added that once enacted and assented to by the Heads of State, the legislation would establish common obligations for all Partner States.

Dekow urged national parliaments to familiarise themselves with the proposed law, engage technical partners such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) early in the legislative process and build on existing regional commitments.

“Food security is not merely an agricultural allocation. It is a fundamental pillar of human dignity, regional prosperity and sustainability,” she said.