A Real Oviedo supporter has been handed an 11-month suspended prison sentence after being convicted of racially abusing Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé during a Spanish La Liga match between the two clubs in August 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, Real Madrid said the Second Section of the Provincial Court of Asturias found the supporter guilty of a hate crime over racist insults directed at Mbappé during the encounter played on August 24, 2025, at Carlos Tartiere Stadium, Real Oviedo's home ground.

The court imposed an 11-month prison sentence, alongside a fine and several disqualifications from holding public office.

However, the prison sentence was suspended on condition that the convicted supporter refrains from attending official football matches for two years.

The ruling marks another conviction in Spain involving racist abuse directed at Real Madrid players, as the club continues to pursue legal action against individuals accused of discriminatory conduct towards its footballers.

Real Madrid participates in prosecution

Real Madrid said it participated in the proceedings as a private prosecutor, supporting the legal action against the individual responsible for the abuse.

The club has consistently pursued legal measures in cases involving racist insults directed at its players, arguing that such behaviour should attract criminal consequences rather than be treated as ordinary football-related misconduct.

In its statement, the Spanish giants said the latest conviction adds to previous court rulings involving racist abuse against Real Madrid players at several stadiums across the country.

The club specifically cited cases linked to Mestalla, Son Moix, Vallecas and José Zorrilla, where individuals were previously convicted over racist incidents involving its players.

The latest ruling comes amid continued efforts by football authorities, clubs and players to address racism and discriminatory behaviour in the sport.

Racist abuse targeting players has remained a major concern in Spanish football, with several high-profile incidents prompting legal complaints and calls for stronger action against offenders.

Real Madrid has maintained that it will continue using legal channels to pursue cases involving racist attacks against its players.

The club reiterated its commitment to combating racism and eliminating discriminatory behaviour, both in football and in sport more broadly.