Benni McCarthy, Nacho Monreal hail Job Ochieng’s La Liga bow
Real Sociedad winger Job Ochieng became the third Kenyan to play in La Liga, debuting in a 3–1 win over Elche and earning praise from Benni McCarthy and Nacho Monreal.
Real Sociedad winger Job Ochieng became the third Kenyan to play in La Liga, debuting in a 3–1 win over Elche and earning praise from Benni McCarthy and Nacho Monreal.
Missing the spark of suspended forward Vinícius Júnior and the midfield dynamism of injured Jude Bellingham, Los Blancos were short on dazzle but heavy on determination.
Kenyan defender Amos Wanjala has joined Valencia CF’s reserve side, VCF Mestalla, after 15 months at Athletic Club Torrellano, aiming to progress through one of Europe’s top academies.
Ochieng’s journey from Sociedad’s reserves to the fringes of the first team has been steady and determined.
Key January transfer moves and advanced talks across Europe, from Marc Guéhi’s switch to Manchester City to Juventus’ bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Nottingham Forest’s push for Lorenzo Lucca.
Real Sociedad beat Barcelona 2–1 in San Sebastián after three disallowed Barca goals, a Rashford equaliser, Guedes’ winner, a late Carlos Soler red card and repeated VAR and woodwork frustration.
Michael Carrick’s interim role at Manchester United headlines a busy winter window, with major moves, loan deals and firm ‘not for sale’ stances reshaping clubs across Europe.
Raphinha’s brace gave Barcelona a 3-2 Supercopa win over Real Madrid in Jeddah, securing Hansi Flick’s first trophy of the season and exposing defensive issues for both Clásico rivals.
Against the run of play, Raphinha coolly dispatched a penalty in the 12th minute after being felled by Santi Comesaña, giving Barcelona an early edge and setting the tone for a high-octane encounter.
When Real needed a moment of brilliance, Kylian Mbappé obliged. In the 24th minute, Jude Bellingham slid a perfectly weighted pass into the France captain’s path, and Mbappé did the rest;
Alonso still believes he can find solutions, and some within the club admire his modernising impulse.
Celta’s triumph marks their first La Liga win over Real since May 2014, ending a 22-game drought against the capital giants.
Pedri is the team’s imagination. He finds pockets of space between the lines, plays incisive passes under pressure and produces the kind of chance-creating moments that change big games.
Flick’s Barcelona are less a textbook team and more a travelling circus: high-octane, unhinged, brilliant and perpetually edge-of-your-seat.
Liverpool's search for a long-term defensive anchor has led scouts to Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni.
The 19-year-old arrived in Madrid amid fireworks and feverish expectation, scored when called upon, but this season has slipped into the shadows and the questions are getting louder.
The referee brought the match to a standstill around the 20th minute as medical teams rushed into the crowd to attend the stricken spectator.
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham all delivered wins that propelled four of them into the top eight.
The scoreboard tells one story; Griezmann’s milestone tells another his 200th top-flight goal, a landmark that underlines how lethal and consistent he has been across a career spent mostly away from the traditional center-forward spotlight.
Endrick, struggling for regular minutes under Xabi Alonso, is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United and Aston Villa, both eyeing a loan to unlock his potential away from the Bernabéu.
In August the Spanish federation approved moving the fixture to Hard Rock Stadium on 20 December. The idea immediately ignited fury at home, sparking protests and symbolic player refusals during La Liga kick‑offs as fans, clubs and pundits questioned the rationale for exporting a domestic match.
Kibet's parents are in Spain and confirmed they are helping their son finalize the deal
The 22-year-old had been heavily linked with Barca, while German club Bayern Munich and English Premier League side Arsenal were also speculated to be interested in his services, even though there had been reservations over the cost of doing a deal.
The Brazil forward, who has had a stellar season, scored with almost the last kick of the game.