World Cup 2026 Golden Boot: Mbappe beats Lionel Messi to become top goalscorer
Mbappe becomes the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice, having also claimed the prize at Qatar 2022.
Mbappe becomes the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice, having also claimed the prize at Qatar 2022.
The France squad travelled from their World Cup training base in Boston to Miami on Thursday. According to L'Equipe, the players requested a free evening to clear their minds following their disappointing semi-final defeat to Spain.
Speaking after the match on July 14, 2026, the Real Madrid forward, who was hoping to reach a third consecutive World Cup final, pointed to France's midfield struggles as Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni were overrun by Spain's trio of Rodri, Dani Olmo, and Fabian Ruiz.
Spain secured their place in the World Cup final after beating France 2-0 in the semi-finals, with a first-half penalty and a second goal following defensive lapses after the break.
Morocco, ranked seventh in the world, were expected to provide France with their toughest challenge so far, especially after their remarkable campaign.
Mbappe scored the decisive goal in France’s 1-0 victory, converting a 70th-minute penalty that was awarded after a VAR review. Substitute Desire Doue dribbled past three Paraguay defenders before being brought down inside the penalty area.
Mike Maignan was key in keeping the score level, denying efforts from Sadio Mané and reacting quickly in dangerous moments, while Ismaïla Sarr also missed a good opportunity from close range.
UEFA has provisionally suspended Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for one match over an alleged racist comment toward Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, sidelining him for the Madrid leg as the investigation continues.
Mbappe, on his 27th birthday, tucked home an 86th-minute penalty against Sevilla in La Liga to match Ronaldo's club record set in 2013 and secure his side a 2-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Ousmane Dembélé won the 2025 Best FIFA Men’s Player award in Qatar as national team captains’ ballots highlighted his peer respect, rising stars like Lamine Yamal and shifting global elite rankings.
Kane knows that individual brilliance only earns the ultimate glitter when it’s yoked to collective success.
Juventus had early chances but gradually faded under the relentless pressing of Xabi Alonso's side and had goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio to thank for sparing them a heavier defeat.
The French superstar was taken to hospital on Thursday for tests and treatment after suffering gastroenteritis, before later being released.
France captain Kylian Mbappe came out Saturday to say he is not bitter Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League, just one year after his departure for Real Madrid.
The result of the match was academic, with Barcelona already confirmed as champions and Real runners-up.
Dembele is the top scorer in Ligue 1 this season with 21 goals and has struck 33 times in 46 matches.
The young Spain international's stunning individual goal breathed life back into the game for the Catalans.
Barca had been by far the better side in the first half and led through Pedri's fantastic first-time strike.
"If there’s a team that can turn around a 3-0 loss, it’s Real Madrid. The Madridistas will be with us," he believes.
Rice scored his second of the night with a free-kick of similar quality 12 minutes later, bending another long-range effort into the top right-hand corner to leave Madrid stunned.