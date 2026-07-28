Zidane takes charge as France begin new Era after Deschamps exit
The 54-year-old, who inspired France to their first World Cup triumph as a player in 1998, said leading the national side is one of the greatest honours in football.
The 54-year-old, who inspired France to their first World Cup triumph as a player in 1998, said leading the national side is one of the greatest honours in football.
Real Madrid leads the list with Sh173.0 billion, followed by FC Barcelona at Sh145.3 billion
Speaking after the match on July 14, 2026, the Real Madrid forward, who was hoping to reach a third consecutive World Cup final, pointed to France's midfield struggles as Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni were overrun by Spain's trio of Rodri, Dani Olmo, and Fabian Ruiz.
Pérez’s victory will pave the way for him to bring back Portuguese coach José Mourinho for a second stint at Madrid. Mourinho, who coached Madrid from 2010-2013, was featured in promotional material for Pérez during the campaign.
Speaking exclusively to Radio Generation on Wednesday in Nairobi, Kariuki, who is in Kenya for a short vacation, was jubilant that her employers are at the top of the league
Real Madrid, PSG, Galatasaray and Atalanta all reached the Champions League last 16 on a dramatic night across Europe, featuring Vinicius Jnr’s winner, Osimhen’s record and Atalanta’s late penalty.
UEFA has provisionally suspended Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for one match over an alleged racist comment toward Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, sidelining him for the Madrid leg as the investigation continues.
The Champions League play-off draw takes place on Friday in Switzerland, deciding ties for teams placed 9th–24th. Here’s how the format, seeding and key knockout dates are structured.
Manchester United has confirmed Casemiro will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires, with both club and player pledging a committed, respectful farewell over the final months.
Real announced Alonso's departure just a day after the club's defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.
Against the run of play, Raphinha coolly dispatched a penalty in the 12th minute after being felled by Santi Comesaña, giving Barcelona an early edge and setting the tone for a high-octane encounter.
Mbappe, on his 27th birthday, tucked home an 86th-minute penalty against Sevilla in La Liga to match Ronaldo's club record set in 2013 and secure his side a 2-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.
At 22, Bellingham’s rise has been meteoric. From Birmingham City prodigy to Bundesliga star at Borussia Dortmund and then a record-making move to Real Madrid.
Madrid's victory means they have won nine of their opening 10 league games and Alonso's side proved against Barca they can triumph on the big occasion, following their derby humbling by Atletico Madrid in September.
After a frustrating first half which saw the Real players whistled off the pitch at the break, it took Vinicius just 90 seconds to break the deadlock at the start of the second period.
Xabi Alonso's side had won all six of their opening games but Diego Simeone's Atletico overran them at the Metropolitano stadium, taking the lead through Robin Le Normand.
The 25-year-old Brazilian, who scored in Champions League finals during Real's triumphs in 2022 and 2024, has been substituted in 10 of the 12 matches since Alonso took charge in June following Carlo Ancelotti's departure.
The French superstar was taken to hospital on Thursday for tests and treatment after suffering gastroenteritis, before later being released.
France captain Kylian Mbappe came out Saturday to say he is not bitter Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League, just one year after his departure for Real Madrid.
Former Liverpool and Spain midfielder Alonso, who has signed a deal running until 30 June 2028, succeeds Carlo Ancelotti.
The result of the match was academic, with Barcelona already confirmed as champions and Real runners-up.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced earlier this month that Ancelotti has agreed to take charge of the national side from 26 May.
Former Real, Liverpool and Spain midfielder Alonso announced on Friday he was leaving German side Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.
Flick confirmed that Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde will be in the squad for Sunday’s league-deciding El Clásico.
Alonso was linked with Real, Liverpool and Bayern last year, but said in March 2024 that he wanted to stay at Leverkusen.
Arnold stated that he had lived his dream at Liverpool and was now ready for a new chapter in his life.
Barcelona are unbeaten in 15 league outings, winning 13, and have won 17 of their past 19 against Valladolid.
The experienced Ancelotti will replace Dorival Junior who was sacked in March.
Rudiger reportedly threw an ice cube at the official.
Camavinga, who has played 34 games for Real in all competitions this season, will also miss the Club World Cup set for June and July.