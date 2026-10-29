At least 68 killed in Spain high-speed train collision

At least 68 people have been killed and 80 others injured after two high-speed trains collided in Spain, triggering a major rescue operation as authorities investigate the country’s second deadly rail disaster this year.

The crash occurred at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, in the Castilla-La Mancha region, south of Madrid, when a Renfe train struck an Iryo service that had stopped on the tracks.

Spain’s Transport Minister Oscar Puente said the incident followed a computer communications failure that triggered a red signal, automatically stopping rail traffic. However, an erroneous decision was subsequently made to allow the Renfe train to proceed despite the stationary train ahead.

Regional government head Emiliano García-Page confirmed that the death toll had risen to 68, as rescuers continued searching through wrecked carriages for additional victims.

Spain’s Health Minister Monica Garcia said 80 people had been injured, including 15 who were in very serious condition.

At least three carriages plunged down an embankment following the collision, leaving twisted metal and wreckage scattered across the crash site. Emergency workers deployed ambulances, helicopters and other rescue equipment to evacuate passengers and recover victims.

Survivors described scenes of panic as passengers struggled to escape through broken windows, with some trapped between seats.

“I was very close to the door, but other passengers were breaking the windows to be able to get out. Some people practically couldn't move because they were trapped amongst the seats,” said 62-year-old passenger Salvador Arriza.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the country was mourning the victims and promised a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

He also pledged to address any failures identified by investigators, while noting that the causes of the two fatal rail accidents this year appeared to be unrelated.

“If we need to further strengthen safety in order to rebuild confidence in our high-speed rail system, we will do so, because what is unacceptable for a country like Spain is to suffer two high-speed rail accidents in the same year,” Sanchez said.

The disaster follows another fatal collision in January that killed 46 people, raising fresh concerns about railway safety and investment in maintenance.

Renfe said its train had been authorised to continue its journey before crashing into the stationary Iryo service, adding that investigators would establish the sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the impact.

The company has suspended ticket sales on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed corridor until December 13.

Meanwhile, questions have emerged over railway maintenance spending. Although Spain has invested heavily in expanding its high-speed rail network, European Commission data indicates that a relatively small proportion of funding between 2018 and 2022 went towards maintenance, renewals and upgrades.

The investigation is expected to establish the cause of Wednesday’s collision and determine whether operational or infrastructure failures contributed to the tragedy.