Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi has urged Parliament to enact legislation guaranteeing sustainable funding and accountability for school feeding programmes, warning that reliance on annual budget allocations exposes millions of learners to disruptions.

Speaking during the Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition in Nairobi, Elachi said school feeding programmes play a critical role in tackling hunger, improving school enrolment and retention, and promoting children's health and academic performance.

“A nation is not truly developed when its economy grows, but when its citizens no longer go to bed hungry,” she told delegates, quoting former Food and Agriculture Organization Director-General Lord John Boyd Orr, who observed that “You can't build peace on empty stomachs.”

Presenting Kenya's school feeding programme as a case study, Elachi traced its origins to 1980, when the government, in partnership with the World Food Programme, began providing meals to approximately 240,000 learners.

The programme has since expanded, reaching more than 1.5 million learners by August 2022, with the government targeting to extend coverage to 10 million children by 2030.

Elachi highlighted Articles 43 and 53 of the Constitution, which guarantee the right to adequate food, basic nutrition for children and free and compulsory basic education.

However, she noted that Kenya lacks a specific law guaranteeing every child a school meal or providing dedicated funding for the programme.

“The programme lives on policy and annual discretion,” she observed.

She urged Parliament to consider legislation that would make school meals a guaranteed entitlement rather than a programme dependent on annual budgetary decisions.

Elachi also highlighted Nairobi County's school feeding initiative, which brings together the county government, parents and development partners to finance meals for learners.

The programme currently serves approximately 316,000 learners and uses a digital payment and monitoring system that allows parents to track whether their children receive meals at school.

She said the initiative has contributed to improved school enrolment and retention while strengthening local food supply chains through the purchase of food from local farmers.

However, she identified inadequate and unpredictable financing, logistical challenges, insufficient food storage and safety facilities, and gaps in nutritional quality as persistent obstacles.

Elachi called on Parliament to prioritise legislation guaranteeing school meals, protect programme funding through adequate budgetary allocations, and strengthen oversight through regular monitoring and independent audits.

“Parliament's strongest contribution is to convert the programme from an annual budget decision into a statutory, funded, and measured entitlement. Legislation, appropriation, and oversight must move together,” she emphasised.