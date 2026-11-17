African governments have been urged to align their climate, agriculture and nutrition policies and increase investment in food systems to address growing food security challenges and strengthen resilience to climate change.

AKADEMIYA2063 Managing Director Dr. Debisi Araba says fragmented government institutions, inadequate financing and knowledge gaps continue to undermine efforts to transform Africa's agrifood systems.

Speaking on Monday during the ongoing Global Parliamentary Summit against Hunger and Malnutrition, Dr. Araba noted that although African countries have made commitments towards tackling climate change and food insecurity, implementation remains a major challenge.

During a session moderated by Senate Standing Committee on Agriculture Chairperson Prof. Tom Ojienda, Araba observed that climate action, agriculture and nutrition programmes are often handled by separate government ministries, resulting in disjointed planning and budgeting.

He called for governments to strengthen coordination among existing institutions rather than establish additional structures, insisting on “institutional nesting, not institutional multiplication.”

Araba also advocated for improved data management systems, urging governments to “collect data once and report it many times” to enhance efficiency, accountability and evidence-based decision-making.

On financing, he highlighted the funding gap facing Africa's agrifood sector, noting that only about 4.3 per cent of global climate finance reaches agrifood systems, while nearly a quarter of external financing for African food systems goes towards food assistance.

He maintained that improving agricultural productivity requires more than technical interventions, calling for stronger governance, policy alignment and political commitment to ensure effective implementation of existing commitments.

AKADEMIYA2063 is a pan-African non-profit research organisation established in 2020 to provide data, analytics and capacity-building support to African Union member states in advancing the goals of Agenda 2063.