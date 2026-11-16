How campaign handouts are pricing young people out of politics

The growing commercialisation of politics in Africa is making it increasingly difficult for young people to participate in elections, as candidates face mounting pressure to spend money on campaign handouts, voter incentives and other political activities to secure support.

The culture of rewarding voters with money and material goods is also shifting attention away from leadership ideas, accountability and development promises, forcing aspiring politicians without substantial financial resources to compete on an uneven playing field.

Speaking virtually on Radio Generation's Power File Show on Monday, Zambia's Nalolo Constituency MP Imanga Wamunyima said he experienced the financial challenges when he first contested a parliamentary seat in 2021 at the age of 29.

"Politics in Africa is highly commercialised. It is not easy for young people to participate," he said, explaining that he relied on support from his sponsoring party and fundraising initiatives to finance his campaign.

He said political meetings were increasingly becoming transactional, with voters attending rallies expecting financial or material rewards rather than listening to candidates' messages and development plans.

"People come to meetings as if they are attending workshops. They want something to go back with. They don't even want a message or a vision. They want something to justify the time," Wamunyima said.

Although he acknowledged that contesting elections requires resources for essential expenses such as media and security teams, he said young candidates could overcome financial limitations by mobilising fellow young people and understanding the demographics of their constituencies.

Wamunyima, who was re-elected, attributed his political success to prioritising service delivery over promises and remaining accessible to constituents.

"My message was that here's an opportunity for a listening leader who you, as a community, can have access to," he said.

Kibra parliamentary aspirant Joshua Abaki said the practice was particularly damaging because it encouraged voters to prioritise immediate financial rewards over candidates' policies and long-term development plans.

He accused politicians of sustaining a cycle in which candidates spend heavily bribing voters during campaigns before seeking to recover the money once elected.

"We have an electorate that has been conditioned to expect bribes from people who are running," Abaki said, adding that he had deliberately excluded handouts from his campaign budget.

He said candidates should instead allocate resources to legitimate campaign expenses, including security, organising political events and paying campaign staff.

Abaki also challenged voters to accept campaign handouts without allowing them to influence their electoral decisions.

"If you are given a 1,000 bribe, it is actually not going to benefit you in the long run, and it doesn't add any value at all," he said.

He further argued that poverty and unemployment made young people vulnerable to political manipulation, urging aspiring leaders to demonstrate that politics could be conducted differently through issue-based campaigns.

The concerns come as increasing numbers of young Kenyans prepare to contest elective positions in the 2027 General Election.

A survey by the Youth Congress found that 113 young people were planning to seek elective seats, including 74 eyeing Member of County Assembly positions and 21 targeting parliamentary seats.