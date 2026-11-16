Rwanda set to host EU migrant deportation hub under five-country deal

Five European Union countries are expected to announce plans to establish a migrant deportation centre in Rwanda as part of efforts to increase returns and curb irregular migration.

Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands have been working on an agreement with a non-EU country to host what they describe as return hubs.

The proposed arrangement would apply only to asylum seekers who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the EU. This differs from the abandoned United Kingdom-Rwanda deal, which had planned to send migrants to Rwanda for their asylum claims to be processed.

Details of the agreement are expected to be announced in Vienna, with the Rwandan facility initially operating as a pilot project hosting about 100 people. Each of the five countries could send approximately 20 migrants.

The countries reportedly hope to have the centre operational in 2027, with the United Nations International Organisation for Migration (IOM) potentially playing a supporting role.

An IOM spokesperson said the agency was in discussions with some European countries on plans to establish return hubs or similar mechanisms.

The proposal has, however, raised human rights concerns. Human Rights Watch senior Africa researcher Clementine de Montjoye warned that Rwanda's record of repression, arbitrary detention and alleged abuses could put deported migrants at risk.

"Paying Kigali to host a deportation programme would not only cause suffering and harm to those deported, it would finance and provide political leverage to a government responsible for serious human rights abuses at home and abroad," she said.

The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights has also maintained that any country hosting a return hub must respect fundamental rights, including protection against deportation to places where individuals face serious risks of persecution. It further stated that unaccompanied children should not be sent to such centres.

The plan follows recent EU reforms allowing member states to establish return hubs outside the bloc.

According to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, nearly 110,000 irregular border crossings into the EU were detected in the first 10 months of 2026, a 29 per cent decline compared to the same period last year.

About 18,100 crossings were recorded in October, 6 per cent fewer than in October 2025, but 22 per cent higher than in September, largely due to increased arrivals along the Western African route to the Canary Islands.