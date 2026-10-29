US sanctions Rwanda’s defence ministry over alleged M23 support

The United States has imposed sanctions on Rwanda’s Defence Ministry and a financial institution serving the country’s security services over alleged links to the M23 rebel group operating in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on Kigali to end its support for the rebels and withdraw its troops from Congolese territory.

Washington alleges that Rwandan forces have provided M23 with weapons, training, equipment and logistical support, despite a US-mediated peace agreement signed by Rwanda and DR Congo in December 2025.

The fighting has continued, with M23 controlling several mineral-rich areas in eastern DR Congo. The United States also accuses the sanctioned financial institution, Zigama Credit and Savings Society, of facilitating transactions linked to the rebel group and supporting military equipment purchases.

The sanctions freeze assets held under US jurisdiction and generally prohibit American individuals and businesses from conducting transactions with the designated entities.

DR Congo has welcomed the measures, urging Rwanda to honour its peace commitments. However, Kigali denies backing M23, saying its security concerns include the presence of the FDLR militia in eastern DR Congo.

The sanctions follow earlier US measures against Rwanda’s army commanders and companies accused of involvement in the trade of conflict minerals.

Meanwhile, two US senators have called on the NBA to review its commercial ties with Rwanda over concerns about alleged human rights abuses.

Rwanda has also faced changes in its international sports sponsorships, including the end of its partnerships with Arsenal and Bayern Munich.