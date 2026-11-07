Sudan, DRC and Sahel crises top AU-EU security meeting in Addis Ababa

The African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) have called for an immediate halt to fighting in Sudan, the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and increased international support for peace operations in Somalia as insecurity continues to affect several parts of Africa.

The two organisations warned that prolonged conflicts, growing terrorist threats and funding shortages were putting regional stability at risk, calling for stronger diplomatic engagement, better protection of civilians and closer cooperation to address emerging security challenges.

The demands were made during the 17th Annual Joint Consultative Meeting between the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) and the EU Political and Security Committee in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 6.

The meeting followed a joint retreat held on November 5, which brought together officials to discuss maritime security, terrorism, violent extremism, the use of artificial intelligence in peace and security matters, and the role of women in peacebuilding.

The consultations were co-chaired by Ambassador Antonin B. Bieke of Côte d’Ivoire, who is heading the AU PSC for November 2026, and Ambassador Lene Mandel Vensild, Permanent Chair of the EU Political and Security Committee.

Senior officials present included AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Bankole Adeoye, AU Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security Liberata Mulamula, European External Action Service Managing Director for Africa Patricia Llombart Cussac and EU Special Representative for the Great Lakes Region Johan Borgstam.

In their joint position, the two blocs renewed their commitment to preventing conflicts, managing security threats and pursuing peaceful settlements while demanding stronger safeguards for civilians, particularly women and children.

They also called on member states to give greater attention to the Women, Peace and Security and Youth, Peace and Security agendas, stressing the need for women to have full, equal and meaningful involvement in efforts to secure lasting peace.

The meeting also reaffirmed support for lasting and comprehensive solutions to conflicts in Sudan, eastern DRC, Ukraine and the occupied Palestinian Territory, among other troubled areas.

Sudan war and Somalia's security challenges

On Somalia, the AU and EU praised the Federal Government, the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and countries providing troops and police officers for their efforts against terrorism.

However, they cautioned that financial constraints and operational difficulties could undermine the mission's ability to sustain its progress and maintain pressure on Al-Shabaab militants.

To address the challenges, the two organisations called for reliable and long-term financing of AU-led peace support operations.

They proposed the use of UN-assessed contributions, implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2719 (2023), the AU Peace Fund and additional assistance from international partners as possible sources of support.

The meeting also called for Somalia to take the lead in assessing the security implications of the expected reduction of operations by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) as the country continues its security transition.

In Sudan, the two blocs condemned the destruction caused by the ongoing war, particularly its impact on civilians and public infrastructure.

They demanded an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities, maintaining that neither side could secure a lasting solution through military action.

They further called for unrestricted humanitarian assistance, a sustainable ceasefire and a return to negotiations, which should pave the way for inclusive national dialogue and a civilian-led political transition.

The AU and EU also turned their attention to foreign involvement in the conflict, demanding that external actors stop supplying military and financial assistance to the warring parties.

They rejected attempts to create a parallel government and reiterated their commitment to protecting Sudan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.

Rwanda, M23 and eastern DRC conflict

The security situation in eastern DRC also featured prominently, with the AU and EU expressing concern over continued fighting, the worsening humanitarian situation and alleged violations of human rights and international humanitarian law by armed groups, including M23.

The two organisations condemned sexual violence and the recruitment and deployment of children in armed conflict, calling for those responsible to face justice.

They demanded an immediate end to hostilities and called for civilians and humanitarian workers to be protected, with relief organisations given safe access to affected communities.

They also expressed support for the AU-led mediation process aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the crisis.

A key demand was the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2773 (2025), which includes the unconditional withdrawal of Rwandan Defence Forces from DRC territory and an end to their support for M23.

The two blocs equally called on the Congolese military to stop supporting armed groups, particularly the FDLR.

They further criticised the illegal extraction and trade of natural resources by armed groups and other actors, alongside attempts to establish parallel administrations in areas affected by the conflict.

The meeting called for the dismantling of the parallel administration backed by M23 and supported the disarmament, demobilisation, cantonment and repatriation of FDLR elements.

It also stressed the importance of inclusive dialogue among Congolese stakeholders, rejecting any efforts to overthrow democratically established institutions through the use of force.

Terrorism concerns in Sahel and Lake Chad

Beyond Sudan and the Great Lakes region, the AU and EU raised concerns over the spread of terrorist activities across the Sahel, alongside the growing availability of illegal small arms, climate-related challenges and deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

They called for stronger cooperation between the two organisations to counter terrorism and violent extremism, particularly as terrorist groups increasingly turn to emerging technologies to finance and organise their operations.

Countries undergoing political transitions following unconstitutional changes of government were urged to undertake reforms driven by their own citizens, encourage inclusive political dialogue and work towards restoring constitutional governance.

In the Lake Chad Basin, the meeting identified Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other armed groups as continuing threats to security.

The AU and EU also expressed concern over shortages of equipment and resources affecting the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which is involved in operations against armed groups in the region.

The challenges include inadequate air mobility, amphibious equipment, counter-drone systems, equipment for dealing with improvised explosive devices, communication tools and other operational resources.

They commended the Lake Chad Basin Commission and the MNJTF for their work but urged international partners to increase financial and operational assistance to strengthen their capacity.

The two sides also welcomed progress under the Regional Strategy for Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience for 2025-2030, which is supported by the EU.

They called for greater investment in humanitarian assistance, economic recovery, climate resilience and sustainable livelihoods for communities living in the Lake Chad Basin.

In their wider commitments, the AU and EU reiterated the need for all parties to respect international law, the United Nations Charter, national sovereignty and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

They pledged to deepen engagement with the United Nations, regional organisations and other international partners while advancing African-led approaches through the African Peace and Security Architecture and the EU's Common Security and Defence Policy.

The two organisations agreed to hold their 10th Informal Joint Retreat and 18th Annual Joint Consultative Meeting in Brussels in 2027.

The latest discussions follow the 7th AU-EU Summit held in Luanda in November 2025, which renewed commitments by the two continents to work together on governance, peace and security.