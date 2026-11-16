TSC names Cheptumo Ayabei as new secretary and CEO

Cheptumo Ayabei has been appointed the new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), following a competitive recruitment process.

He replaces Nancy Macharia, who left office in June 2025.

In a press release issued on Monday, November 16, 2026, TSC Chairman Dr Jamleck Muturi John announced the appointment, saying the process was conducted in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya and the Teachers Service Commission Act, 2012.

Ayabei takes over the commission's top executive position, where he will provide strategic and administrative leadership and oversee the implementation of its policies, programmes and strategic priorities.

He will also work closely with commissioners and other education stakeholders to advance teacher professionalism, strengthen institutional governance, enhance service delivery and support the transformation of education in Kenya.

Welcoming the appointment, Muturi said the commission looked forward to working with the new CEO in advancing its constitutional mandate.

"The Commission congratulates the newly appointed Secretary/CEO and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the Commission's mandate and contributing to the delivery of quality education for all learners," the chairman said.

Other contenders for the position included acting TSC Chief Executive Dr Evaleen Jesang Mitei, Robert Odette, Lawrence Ngai Kaburu and Farah Abdi Saman.

Ayabei began his career at the TSC in 1999 as a finance officer after previously serving at the Ministry of Education.

He rose through the ranks and was appointed Director of Finance in 2009, a position that placed him within the commission's senior management.

Academically, he holds a Bachelor of Education degree from Kenyatta University and a master's degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Stirling in the United Kingdom.

He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

The TSC reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a professional, effective and accountable teaching service, with Ayabei expected to steer the implementation of its mandate and strategic priorities.