TSC advertises 7,720 teaching jobs, sets November 23 application deadline

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 7,720 teaching vacancies across primary, junior and senior secondary schools, opening up new employment opportunities for qualified teachers seeking permanent and pensionable positions.

In a recruitment notice issued on Tuesday, November 10, the commission said the vacancies are intended to replace teachers who have exited service through natural attrition during the 2026/2027 financial year.

The recruitment drive covers 5,609 positions in primary schools, 25 in junior schools and 2,086 vacancies in secondary schools.

Successful applicants will be employed on permanent and pensionable terms, with the commission inviting eligible candidates to submit their applications through its online recruitment platforms.

According to the notice, applications will open on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and close at midnight on Monday, November 23, 2026.

Interested candidates can apply through the commission's website, www.tsc.go.ke, under the Careers section, or directly through the teachers' online recruitment portal at teachersonline.tsc.go.ke.

To qualify, applicants must be Kenyan citizens, possess the required academic and professional qualifications and be registered with the Teachers Service Commission.

Candidates seeking primary school positions must hold at least a Primary Teacher Education (P1) certificate, while those applying for junior and secondary school vacancies must have a minimum Diploma in Education.

The commission said applicants would be required to present their original academic and professional certificates during the shortlisting process.

It further cautioned candidates against submitting multiple applications, warning that anyone who completes more than one employment application form risks disqualification.

TSC also clarified that manual applications would not be accepted, insisting that all submissions must be made through the designated online platforms.

The commission said successful applicants could be deployed to any part of the country, regardless of the county or school where they attended interviews. However, teachers recruited to fill junior school replacement vacancies will be posted to the specific institutions where the positions arose.

TSC added that merit lists generated during the exercise would remain useful for subsequent recruitment within the 2026/2027 financial year.

The commission encouraged persons living with disabilities to apply, reaffirming its commitment to equal employment opportunities.

It also warned applicants against fraudsters demanding money in exchange for recruitment assistance, stressing that the exercise is entirely "free of charge".

Candidates who encounter suspicious recruitment activities have been advised to report them to the nearest TSC office, commission headquarters or police station.