TSC advertises CEO job with Sh698,600 salary and Sh30m mortgage

The Teachers Service Commission has put up one of its most senior positions for recruitment, with the next Secretary and Chief Executive Officer set to earn Sh698,600 every month and enjoy a package that includes a Sh30 million mortgage facility.

TSC announced the vacancy on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, giving interested candidates until Friday, October 30, at 5:00 pm to submit their applications.

The successful candidate will be appointed for a five-year term and can be considered for another five years after the first term.

“The Commission is seeking applications from qualified candidates for the position of the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, who in performance of the functions and duties of office, shall be responsible to the Commission,” the notice reads partly.

Who is eligible? The commission requires applicants to be Kenyan citizens with a degree in education from a university recognised in Kenya.

Candidates must also have at least 10 years of experience in one or more of the areas listed by TSC, including education, administration and management, public administration, human resource management and financial management.

They must also satisfy the requirements contained in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The Secretary will serve as the commission's CEO and take charge of putting into effect its policies, decisions and strategies.

“The Secretary shall be the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission responsible for implementation of policies, decisions and strategies of the Commission,” the notice reads partly.

The officer will also be responsible for running the TSC secretariat, serving as the accounting officer and keeping the commission's official records.

What the CEO will earn TSC has set the gross monthly salary for the position at Sh698,600.

The remuneration package includes a monthly airtime allowance of Sh15,000 and an annual leave allowance of Sh50,000.

The officer will also be provided with an official vehicle whose engine capacity will not exceed 3,000cc.

“The officer shall be paid a service gratuity at the rate of 31 per cent of the annual pensionable emoluments for the term served,” the notice reads partly.

The CEO will further receive medical cover, with inpatient treatment capped at Sh10 million.

Outpatient treatment will have a limit of Sh300,000, while maternity care will be covered up to Sh150,000. Dental and optical treatment will each have a limit of Sh75,000.

Beyond the salary and medical package, the successful applicant will have access to a car loan of up to Sh6 million.

The officer will also qualify for a mortgage of up to Sh30 million, with both financing facilities offered at an interest rate of three per cent per year.