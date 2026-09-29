Education and Career
TSC advertises CEO job with Sh698,600 salary and Sh30m mortgage
The successful candidate will be appointed for a five-year term and can be considered for another five years after the first term.
The successful candidate will be appointed for a five-year term and can be considered for another five years after the first term.
At the centre of the investigation are questions surrounding the purchase of land in Kigali, acquisition of a loan without the required approvals, alleged movement of university funds, court cases involving landlords of the former Kigali campus and the whereabouts of assets after the campus was shut down.
The five-day training, taking place from June 15 to June 19, 2026, is part of the Government’s nationwide rollout of the e-GP system to Ministries, Departments, Agencies, State Corporations, and other public institutions