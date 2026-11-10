TSC warns school heads against child abuse, misuse of school funds

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has cautioned school heads against engaging in professional misconduct, abusing learners and misusing school resources, warning that those found betraying the trust placed in them will face disciplinary action.

TSC Chairperson Jamleck Muturi said misconduct by a section of teachers and school administrators was damaging the reputation of the entire teaching profession, urging school leaders to uphold integrity, accountability and professionalism in their institutions.

Speaking during the opening of the 2026 Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association (KECSHA) Annual General Conference in Mombasa, Muturi said the biggest threat to the image of the teaching profession was not coming from outside but from individuals within the profession.

Addressing more than 15,000 delegates at Sheikh Zayed Hall, he challenged school heads to take personal responsibility for maintaining high professional standards and ensuring that learners receive quality education in safe environments.

"Let me say, with respect but with firmness, that the greatest damage to the reputation of our profession does not come from outside. It comes from the few among us who betray trustẠDr Muturi told more than 15,000 delegates at Sheikh Zayed Hall.

He warned that cases involving the misuse of school resources, mistreatment of learners and falsification of records were eroding public confidence in teachers, despite the commitment shown by thousands of professionals across the country.

Muturi urged head teachers to establish safe learning environments, ensure disciplinary cases are handled fairly and without unnecessary delays, and maintain close working relationships with Boards of Management, parents and surrounding communities.

He noted that while the Commission remained committed to ensuring fairness and observing due process when dealing with disciplinary matters, school administrators had an equally important role in preventing wrongdoing through proper supervision and responsible leadership.

The TSC chairperson also acknowledged the difficult working conditions facing teachers, citing heavy workloads, inadequate school infrastructure, frequent curriculum changes, limited promotion opportunities and prolonged career stagnation.

Despite these challenges, he commended teachers for remaining committed to their responsibilities and continuing to deliver education even in difficult circumstances.

"In classrooms, under trees, in overcrowded classrooms, in schools far from tarmac, Kenyan teachers show up. That is not a small thing.

That is heroism of patriotic professionals," he said.

Muturi further highlighted the important role played by comprehensive schools in the transition to Competency-Based Education (CBE), noting that the institutions bring together learners at different education levels and teachers with varied professional training.

He called on school administrators to make integrity, mentorship and professional excellence the foundation of their leadership, noting that the way schools are managed has a direct influence on learning outcomes.

On teachers' career development, Muturi outlined several measures being implemented by the Commission to address concerns surrounding promotions, professional growth and opportunities for advancement.

Among the initiatives are revised Career Progression Guidelines, the Teacher Professional Development (TPD) programme and a Teacher Mobility Policy.

He explained that the revised Career Progression Guidelines, which were signed in June, allow classroom teachers to advance through professional ranks up to the equivalent of chief principal without having to leave classroom teaching for administrative positions.

The Commission is also improving its continuous learning programmes to ensure teachers acquire relevant skills in digital literacy, inclusive education and modern teaching methods.

In addition, TSC is developing a framework to guide teachers interested in seeking employment opportunities outside the country while safeguarding their professional qualifications and protecting Kenya's reputation.

Muturi said the measures were part of efforts to strengthen the teaching profession, improve career progression and equip educators with the skills needed to meet changing demands in the education sector.