Education and Career
TSC advertises CEO job with Sh698,600 salary and Sh30m mortgage
The successful candidate will be appointed for a five-year term and can be considered for another five years after the first term.
The successful candidate will be appointed for a five-year term and can be considered for another five years after the first term.
Teachers who have served continuously for at least 12 months in the same sub-county will be awarded 70 marks for experience and service. Those whose internship lasted less than 12 months will receive 50 marks under the same category.