A Massachusetts judge has ordered a fresh trial for a US mother accused of killing her three young children after the jury in her first trial failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Lindsay Clancy, 36, will face jury selection from March 29, following the mistrial declared in September when the 12-member jury, comprising nine women and three men, deadlocked over her criminal responsibility.

Clancy is accused of strangling her children, Cora, five, Dawson, three, and eight-month-old Callan, at their family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023.

She pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, arguing that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, a severe mental health condition that allegedly caused her to hear a voice instructing her to kill the children.

Her defence team maintains that the condition left her unable to understand or control her actions, an argument prosecutors have rejected, insisting that the killings were carefully planned.

The first trial featured more than 80 witnesses and days of distressing testimony, sparking a wider debate in the United States about maternal mental health and postpartum psychosis.

Following the killings, Clancy attempted suicide by cutting her neck and wrists before jumping from a second-storey window, leaving her paralysed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair.

Judge William Sullivan set December 30 for a status hearing ahead of the retrial.

Clancy's defence lawyer Kevin Reddington had previously urged the court to enter a not-guilty verdict and dismiss the case, questioning the evidence linking his client to the killings.