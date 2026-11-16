Jordan sentences three men to death over deadly church shooting

A Jordanian court has sentenced three men to death by hanging for their role in a deadly shooting at a Greek Orthodox church that left nine people dead and 25 others injured.

The ruling was delivered on Sunday by the State Security Court, nearly a month after gunmen stormed a funeral service at a church in Hammoud village, Karak Governorate, on October 23.

The three defendants, two Jordanian brothers and their relative by marriage, were arrested three days after the attack. Authorities described them as followers of a hardline Islamist ideology.

The court found them guilty of terrorist attacks resulting in death, weapons offences, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and promoting the ideas of a terrorist organisation.

The defendants attended the closed court proceedings remotely from detention amid tight security around the courthouse.

Two other men were also sentenced to six years in prison for selling weapons to the attackers, according to a lawyer representing the victims' families.

The attack shocked Jordan, a Muslim-majority country where Christians account for approximately three per cent of the population.

In response, Jordan's Council of Church Leaders announced the cancellation of all Christmas celebrations this year in solidarity with the victims' families and the wider Christian community.

The council urged churches to retain their Christmas trees as symbols of hope, unity and peace, while lighting candles in memory of those killed.

Lawyer Amer Halaseh, who represents the victims' families, welcomed the ruling, saying it reflected the scale of the tragedy and the seriousness of the terrorist attack.

Jordan also launched military strikes against what it described as terrorist organisations in neighbouring Syria following the shooting, claiming to have killed more than 20 militants. The operation triggered a brief diplomatic dispute between the two countries.