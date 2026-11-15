Security agencies pursue suspects after DRS offices looted in Hagadera

The Government has launched investigations into the destruction and looting of Department of Refugee Services (DRS) offices in Hagadera, Dadaab, following an incident allegedly involving a group of refugee youth on November 14, 2026.

In a statement issued Sunday, November 15, Acting Commissioner for Refugee Affairs Mercy Mwasaru condemned the incident, calling the destruction of the government office block and other infrastructure unacceptable.

Mwasaru said the affected facilities were established to provide services to both refugees and members of the host community, warning that their destruction would hurt the very communities they were intended to serve.

She noted that the incident had disrupted essential government services and threatened peaceful coexistence between refugees and the local host population, which has worked towards maintaining stability in the area.

"The office and other infrastructure were built to serve everyone in Hagadera, refugee and host community alike. Its destruction harms the very people it was meant to serve, disrupts essential services and threatens the peaceful coexistence that communities in the area have worked hard to build," she stated.

The government said relevant security agencies had begun efforts to recover the property stolen during the incident and identify individuals involved in the destruction and looting.

According to Mwasaru, those found responsible would be held accountable and prosecuted under Kenyan law.

She emphasised that the government would not allow individuals or groups to take the law into their own hands, urging residents to cooperate with security agencies as investigations continue.

The Acting Commissioner also appealed to both refugee and host communities to remain calm and exercise restraint to prevent the incident from escalating into further tension.

She called on community leaders, elders and youth representatives to discourage retaliatory actions, avoid spreading inflammatory information and encourage residents to work with authorities.

DRS further appealed to members of the public with information that could assist investigators to report it confidentially to the National Police Service or DRS officials.

The appeal comes amid concerns that the destruction of public infrastructure could undermine the relationship between refugee populations and their host communities in Hagadera.

Mwasaru maintained that protecting public property, ensuring the safety of residents and upholding the rule of law remained government priorities.

"The Government remains committed to the safety of every resident, the protection of public property and the rule of law," she stated.