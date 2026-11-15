Rain and thunderstorms to hit several Kenyan counties in new weather forecast

The Kenya Meteorological Service has forecast light to moderate rainfall across several counties over the next five days, with some regions expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning.

In a five-day weather forecast issued on Friday, November 13, 2026, and valid from Sunday, November 15, to Thursday, November 19, the department said rainfall would affect different parts of the country, with varying conditions expected in the mornings, afternoons, and at night.

The forecast identifies counties in Western Kenya, the Rift Valley, Nyanza, Central Kenya, Eastern Kenya and parts of the Coast as areas likely to experience rainfall during the period.

In Western Kenya, Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga and Busia are expected to receive afternoon showers accompanied by thunder and lightning throughout the five-day period. Bungoma is forecast to experience moderate showers on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, while light showers are expected on Wednesday.

In Kakamega, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, with light showers forecast for Monday and Wednesday. Vihiga is expected to experience light showers accompanied by thunder and lightning throughout the period.

Busia is also expected to receive afternoon rainfall throughout the five days, with moderate showers forecast on Monday and light showers on the remaining days.

In the North Rift and parts of the Rift Valley, Trans Nzoia is expected to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms throughout the forecast period. Moderate showers are forecast on Monday and Tuesday, while light showers are expected on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Nandi County is also expected to receive light afternoon showers accompanied by thunder and lightning on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, with sunny intervals forecast on Wednesday.

Baringo is among the counties expected to experience relatively consistent rainfall, with moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms forecast throughout the five days, except Wednesday, when light showers are expected.

In Nakuru, moderate afternoon showers accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected throughout the forecast period, although the department anticipates lighter rainfall on Wednesday.

Other counties expected to experience rainfall and thunderstorms include Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay, although the intensity and frequency of rainfall will vary.

In Nairobi, the department has forecast sunny intervals during the mornings, followed by afternoon showers throughout the five-day period. Moderate showers are expected on Monday, November 16, while light showers are forecast for Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Daytime temperatures in Nairobi are expected to range between 25°C and 26°C, while nighttime minimum temperatures will remain between 13°C and 14°C.

In Central Kenya, Nyeri is expected to experience light to moderate afternoon showers throughout the period, with moderate rainfall forecast on Monday and Tuesday.

Kiambu is also expected to receive afternoon showers throughout the five days, with moderate showers anticipated on Tuesday. Murang'a is forecast to experience moderate showers on Monday and Tuesday, while light showers are expected on Sunday and Thursday.

Nyandarua will experience light afternoon showers throughout the forecast period, with minimum temperatures dropping to 7°C on Tuesday, November 17, making it one of the coldest counties in the forecast.

In the Eastern region, Meru is expected to experience moderate afternoon showers every day, while Embu and Tharaka-Nithi are forecast to receive light showers on most days.

Machakos is expected to experience moderate showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, with light showers forecast on the remaining days. Makueni is also expected to receive moderate showers on Sunday and Thursday, with additional light rainfall forecast during the week.

In the Coast region, Kwale and Lamu are expected to experience morning showers on most days, while Kilifi is forecast to receive light morning showers from Monday through Wednesday.

Mombasa is expected to experience light morning showers on Monday, November 16, with sunny intervals forecast during the rest of the period. Taita-Taveta is among the coastal hinterland counties expected to receive moderate afternoon showers on Monday, with additional light and moderate rainfall at different times of the week.

Meanwhile, parts of North Eastern Kenya are expected to experience relatively hot conditions, with Garissa recording maximum temperatures of between 36°C and 37°C. Wajir and Mandera are also expected to record maximum temperatures of up to 37°C and 36°C, respectively.

Turkana is forecast to remain predominantly sunny, with daytime temperatures reaching 38°C throughout much of the forecast period.

The department has advised using the five-day forecast alongside its daily 24-hour weather updates, noting that county-specific forecasts are available through the respective County Directors of Meteorological Services.