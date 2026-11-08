Weatherman forecasts rainfall in 30 counties over next 24 hours

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority has forecast rainfall in 30 other counties over the next 24 hours, warning residents to prepare for showers and thunderstorms in several parts of the country.

In its daily weather forecast issued on Saturday, November 7, 2026, the department indicated that different regions would experience varying weather conditions, with rainfall expected in multiple areas.

Nairobi is expected to experience changing weather conditions, with temperatures forecast to range between a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 25°C.

The capital is expected to experience partly cloudy conditions at night, followed by cloudy skies and sunny intervals in the morning.

Other counties listed in the rainfall forecast are Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, Tana River, Taita-Taveta, Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Embu, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Kisumu, Kisii and Nyamira.

In northeastern Kenya, Wajir is expected to record temperatures ranging between 24°C and 35°C, while Mandera could experience temperatures of between 25°C and 35°C.

Garissa is forecast to record a high of 36°C and a low of 25°C, with light rain and thunderstorms expected in a few places, mainly in the morning and afternoon.

Tana River is also likely to receive light showers and thunderstorms, while Marsabit is expected to experience moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in the morning, easing to light to moderate showers in a few areas during the afternoon.

Several counties in the eastern and central regions are also expected to experience rainfall at different times of the day.

Meru is forecast to record temperatures between 16°C and 24°C, with light rainfall expected in the morning and possible light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tharaka-Nithi is expected to experience light rain in the morning, followed by sunny intervals, while Embu could receive light showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

In Kitui, moderate showers and thunderstorms are expected at night, with light rain forecast in the morning before sunny intervals develop.

Machakos and Makueni are also likely to receive rainfall, with Makueni expected to record temperatures between 20°C and 30°C.

In the central region, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Murang'a are forecast to experience partly cloudy conditions, with showers expected in some areas.

Kiambu is expected to record temperatures ranging between 16°C and 25°C, with cloudy conditions in the morning giving way to sunny intervals.

The rainfall outlook extends to parts of western Kenya and the Rift Valley, including Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Kisumu, Kisii and Nyamira.

Kisumu is expected to record temperatures between 18°C and 29°C, with possible light showers and thunderstorms.

Kisii is forecast to experience temperatures ranging between 16°C and 28°C, while Nyamira could record a high of 26°C and a low of 16°C. Both counties are expected to experience showers and thunderstorms in a few places during the afternoon.

In the Rift Valley, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho and Bomet are among the counties expected to receive rainfall.

Kericho is forecast to experience light to moderate showers and thunderstorms in some areas during the afternoon, while Narok and Bomet could also receive light showers.